2016 Kia Soul

$21,744 + taxes & licensing 7 , 9 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9358738

9358738 Stock #: F4GNJY

F4GNJY VIN: KNDJX3A54G7296864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4GNJY

Mileage 7,969 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.27 Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Tire mobility kit Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite -inc: AUX and USB input ports

