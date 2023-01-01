Menu
2016 RAM 1500

158,660 KM

Details

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SXT

2016 RAM 1500

SXT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

158,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9556381
  Stock #: 23029
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT6GG383114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Bright White]
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23029
  • Mileage 158,660 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

