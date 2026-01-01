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<p >Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p >2017 CHEVY EQUINOX FWD 129,141 KM</p> <p >ECOTEC 2.4L </p> <p >4 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p >**Clean Title**</p> <p >**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p > </p> <p >FEATURES:</p> <p >5 PASSENGER</p> <p >AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p >AM/FM/RADIO</p> <p >BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p >BLUETOOTH</p> <p >CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p >POWER LOCKS</p> <p >POWER STEERING</p> <p >POWER WINDOWS</p> <p >TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p > </p> <p >Asking $11999 + taxes</p> <p >** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p >** Warranty Available **</p> <p > </p> <p >Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p >Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p >1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p >www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p > </p> <p >While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions</p>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

129,141 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14165669

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS Front-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

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Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,141KM
VIN 2GNALBEK6H1566432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4744
  • Mileage 129,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2017 CHEVY EQUINOX FWD 129,141 KM


ECOTEC 2.4L 


4 CYLINDER ENGINE


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


5 PASSENGER


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/RADIO


BACK UP CAMERA


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


 


Asking $11999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-8900

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2017 Chevrolet Equinox