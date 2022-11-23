$24,470+ tax & licensing
204-661-9555
2017 Ford Edge
SEL 4.99% Available | Backup Cam | SYNC 3
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$24,470
- Listing ID: 9375190
- Stock #: F4R5KY
- VIN: 2FMPK4J87HBC18916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,430 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Edge SEL Remote Start | Trailer Tow 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic AWD Ingot Silver Metallic
Locally Owned!
Key Features & Safety Features
- Equipment Group 201A
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Heated Front Seats w/Power Adjust
- Class II Trailer Tow Pkg
- SYNC 3
- Reverse Camera System
- Reverse Sensing System
AWD, ABS Brakes, Automatic Temperature Control, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Class II Trailer Tow Package w/Trailer Sway Control, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Speed Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers.
Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
