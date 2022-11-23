Menu
2017 Ford Edge

129,430 KM

$24,470

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

SEL 4.99% Available | Backup Cam | SYNC 3

Location

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Sale

129,430KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9375190
  • Stock #: F4R5KY
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J87HBC18916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4R5KY
  • Mileage 129,430 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Edge SEL Remote Start | Trailer Tow 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic AWD Ingot Silver Metallic

Locally Owned!
Key Features & Safety Features

- Equipment Group 201A
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Heated Front Seats w/Power Adjust
- Class II Trailer Tow Pkg
- SYNC 3
- Reverse Camera System
- Reverse Sensing System

AWD, ABS Brakes, Automatic Temperature Control, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Class II Trailer Tow Package w/Trailer Sway Control, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Speed Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Variably Intermittent Wipers.


Reviews:
* Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
3.16 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Cruise Control
Compass
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

