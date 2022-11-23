2017 Ford Edge

Sale $24,470 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 4 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9375190

9375190 Stock #: F4R5KY

F4R5KY VIN: 2FMPK4J87HBC18916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4R5KY

Mileage 129,430 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator 3.16 Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 68.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: TBD Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Cruise Control Compass Rear View Camera Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.