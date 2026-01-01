$15,771+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !
2017 Ford Escape
SE 4WD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$15,771
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7T15Y
- Mileage 90,045 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a versatile, capable SUV that handles Manitoba winters without breaking the bank on fuel, this 2017 Ford Escape SE in Ingot Silver is worth a serious look. With full-time 4WD, a punchy 1.5L EcoBoost engine, and a well-equipped interior, it delivers the right balance of practicality and everyday comfort for families and commuters alike.
Key Features:
- Automatic Full-Time 4WD confident traction in all seasons, year-round
- 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Engine with paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology for fuel efficiency
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning driver and passenger control their own comfort
- SYNC Services with Bluetooth and streaming audio connectivity
- Heated, power-adjustable side mirrors with convex spotters great for winter visibility
- Back-Up Camera and Low Tire Pressure Warning for added peace of mind
- 120V AC interior power outlet a practical touch for road trips or work on the go
- Block Heater included ready for cold Canadian starts
At 90,045 km, this Escape has plenty of life left and is priced to reflect honest value. Whether you're hauling gear, managing school runs, or handling the daily commute, it's a practical choice that doesn't sacrifice comfort.
Ready to take the next step? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore more at birchwoodford.ca. Book a test drive, start your purchase online, or reach out to our team with any questions we're here to make the process straightforward and stress-free.
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
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Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
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