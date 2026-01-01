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If youre looking for a versatile, capable SUV that handles Manitoba winters without breaking the bank on fuel, this 2017 Ford Escape SE in Ingot Silver is worth a serious look. With full-time 4WD, a punchy 1.5L EcoBoost engine, and a well-equipped interior, it delivers the right balance of practicality and everyday comfort for families and commuters alike. Key Features: - Automatic Full-Time 4WD confident traction in all seasons, year-round - 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Engine with paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology for fuel efficiency - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning driver and passenger control their own comfort - SYNC Services with Bluetooth and streaming audio connectivity - Heated, power-adjustable side mirrors with convex spotters great for winter visibility - Back-Up Camera and Low Tire Pressure Warning for added peace of mind - 120V AC interior power outlet a practical touch for road trips or work on the go - Block Heater included ready for cold Canadian starts At 90,045 km, this Escape has plenty of life left and is priced to reflect honest value. Whether youre hauling gear, managing school runs, or handling the daily commute, its a practical choice that doesnt sacrifice comfort. Ready to take the next step? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore more at birchwoodford.ca. Book a test drive, start your purchase online, or reach out to our team with any questions were here to make the process straightforward and stress-free. Dealer permit #4454

2017 Ford Escape

90,045 KM

Details Description Features

$15,771

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
14524411

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14524411
  2. 14524411
Contact Seller
Sale

$15,771

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
90,045KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD9HUD88604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7T15Y
  • Mileage 90,045 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a versatile, capable SUV that handles Manitoba winters without breaking the bank on fuel, this 2017 Ford Escape SE in Ingot Silver is worth a serious look. With full-time 4WD, a punchy 1.5L EcoBoost engine, and a well-equipped interior, it delivers the right balance of practicality and everyday comfort for families and commuters alike.

Key Features:
- Automatic Full-Time 4WD confident traction in all seasons, year-round
- 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Engine with paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology for fuel efficiency
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning driver and passenger control their own comfort
- SYNC Services with Bluetooth and streaming audio connectivity
- Heated, power-adjustable side mirrors with convex spotters great for winter visibility
- Back-Up Camera and Low Tire Pressure Warning for added peace of mind
- 120V AC interior power outlet a practical touch for road trips or work on the go
- Block Heater included ready for cold Canadian starts

At 90,045 km, this Escape has plenty of life left and is priced to reflect honest value. Whether you're hauling gear, managing school runs, or handling the daily commute, it's a practical choice that doesn't sacrifice comfort.

Ready to take the next step? Visit us at Birchwood Ford or explore more at birchwoodford.ca. Book a test drive, start your purchase online, or reach out to our team with any questions we're here to make the process straightforward and stress-free.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Mechanical

Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Sigma -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
159 kgs (4
760 lbs)
Console Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$15,771

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2017 Ford Escape