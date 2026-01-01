$16,804+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES Accident Free | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES Accident Free | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$16,804
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Starlight Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 6,703 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a smart, efficient daily driver that keeps costs low without sacrificing practicality? This 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage ES is a local trade with just 6,703 km on the clock, a clean accident-free history, and impressive fuel economy that makes every commute easier on your wallet.
Key Features:
- Only 6,703 km practically new without the new-car price
- Accident-free history locally traded and well cared for
- 1.2L 3-cylinder engine with manual transmission for full driving control
- Impressive fuel economy: 7.1L/100km city / 5.8L/100km highway
- Automatic air conditioning for year-round comfort
- Back-up camera and comprehensive airbag system for added peace of mind
- Wireless phone connectivity with streaming audio
- Compact hatchback body style easy to park and practical for city living
Whether you're a first-time buyer, a student, or simply looking to minimize your monthly transportation costs, this Mirage checks all the right boxes. Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and we'll get back to you promptly.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555