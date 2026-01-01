Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a smart, efficient daily driver that keeps costs low without sacrificing practicality? This 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage ES is a local trade with just 6,703 km on the clock, a clean accident-free history, and impressive fuel economy that makes every commute easier on your wallet. Key Features: - Only 6,703 km practically new without the new-car price - Accident-free history locally traded and well cared for - 1.2L 3-cylinder engine with manual transmission for full driving control - Impressive fuel economy: 7.1L/100km city / 5.8L/100km highway - Automatic air conditioning for year-round comfort - Back-up camera and comprehensive airbag system for added peace of mind - Wireless phone connectivity with streaming audio - Compact hatchback body style easy to park and practical for city living Whether youre a first-time buyer, a student, or simply looking to minimize your monthly transportation costs, this Mirage checks all the right boxes. Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and well get back to you promptly. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

6,703 KM

Details Description Features

$16,804

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES Accident Free | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !

Watch This Vehicle
14524408

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES Accident Free | Local Trade | Low Kilometers !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14524408
  2. 14524408
Contact Seller
Sale

$16,804

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
6,703KM
VIN ML32AUHJ3PH005217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starlight Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a smart, efficient daily driver that keeps costs low without sacrificing practicality? This 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage ES is a local trade with just 6,703 km on the clock, a clean accident-free history, and impressive fuel economy that makes every commute easier on your wallet.

Key Features:
- Only 6,703 km practically new without the new-car price
- Accident-free history locally traded and well cared for
- 1.2L 3-cylinder engine with manual transmission for full driving control
- Impressive fuel economy: 7.1L/100km city / 5.8L/100km highway
- Automatic air conditioning for year-round comfort
- Back-up camera and comprehensive airbag system for added peace of mind
- Wireless phone connectivity with streaming audio
- Compact hatchback body style easy to park and practical for city living

Whether you're a first-time buyer, a student, or simply looking to minimize your monthly transportation costs, this Mirage checks all the right boxes. Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out and we'll get back to you promptly.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P165/65R14 All-Season
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.2L DOHC MIVEC 3 Cylinder
85 Amp Alternator
35 L Fuel Tank

Additional Features

3 Cylinder Engine
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD | Accident Free | Low Kilometers ! 90,045 KM $15,771 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Accident Free | Local Trade | Low Kilometers ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Accident Free | Local Trade | Low Kilometers ! 6,703 KM $16,804 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0 Liter | Sport Pack | Local Trade | Low Kilometers ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 5.0 Liter | Sport Pack | Local Trade | Low Kilometers ! 26,340 KM $53,926 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,804

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Mitsubishi Mirage