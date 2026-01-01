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Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2017 Honda Accord

137,383 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Accord

Touring | MADE IN JAPAN | Rare HyBrid | Local One Owner |

Watch This Vehicle
14422335

2017 Honda Accord

Touring | MADE IN JAPAN | Rare HyBrid | Local One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 14422335
  2. 14422335
Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
137,383KM
VIN JHMCR6F77HC800488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F7PE8F
  • Mileage 137,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Bench Front Facing Heated Rear Seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.3 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P225/50R17 94V AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

HYBRID
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: Electronic Continuously Variable -inc: 3-mode drive system (EV
Engine)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-2277

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$21,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2017 Honda Accord