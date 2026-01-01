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Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

140,229 KM

Details Description Features

$17,388

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth | As-Traded w/Safety | Local One Owner |

Watch This Vehicle
14422332

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth | As-Traded w/Safety | Local One Owner |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. 14422332
  2. 14422332
Contact Seller
Sale

$17,388

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,229KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW0KJ256886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F7P8H2
  • Mileage 140,229 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
STEERING WHEEL
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Convenience

tilt

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera

Exterior

Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
Front
steering column
Driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Tire
Chassis
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
3-spoke
deep-tinted
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Wheel
High Intensity Discharge
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability
details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provid...
dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger
right front passenger and rear seat occupants
driver 8-way power
covered
power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
with turn signal indicators
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
17" front and rear
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver
All-Wheel Drive System
driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restr...
front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-2277

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$17,388

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2019 Chevrolet Traverse