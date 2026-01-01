Menu
Account
Sign In
5 Years Tire & Rim Included! Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2022 Honda Civic

38,790 KM

Details Description Features

$27,739

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport | Local One Owner | Collision Free |

Watch This Vehicle
14422338

2022 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport | Local One Owner | Collision Free |

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 14422338
  3. 14422338
  4. 14422338
Contact Seller

$27,739

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
38,790KM
VIN 19XFL1H82NE402229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F7PRCX
  • Mileage 38,790 KM

Vehicle Description

5 Years Tire & Rim Included!
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

Used 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport | Local One Owner | Collision Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport | Local One Owner | Collision Free | 38,790 KM $27,739 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Accord Touring | MADE IN JAPAN | Rare HyBrid | Local One Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Honda Accord Touring | MADE IN JAPAN | Rare HyBrid | Local One Owner | 137,383 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth | As-Traded w/Safety | Local One Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth | As-Traded w/Safety | Local One Owner | 140,229 KM $17,388 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,739

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2022 Honda Civic