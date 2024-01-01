$15,559+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Touring LOCAL | NEW BRAKES |
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 209,113 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Honda Civic Coupe, offered in the touring trim is something almost everyone can get into and enjoy. From HondaSense technology keeping you safe with its intuitive blind spot camera monitoring, satellite radio keeping you company and tons of space to stretch your legs this is the ideal civic for highway or city driving on a budget without sacrificing options and or quality! Fresh MB Safety with front and rear brakes having been replaced by our red seal technicians!
- 174 HP, 1.5-litre, 16 valve, direct injection, DOHC, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine
- CVT Transmission
- ECON Mode
- Steering Wheel-Mounted paddle shifters
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Hill Start Assist
- Lane Departure Warning System
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control
- Road Departure Mitigation system
- Wi-Fi Tethering
- 2 USB device connectors
- Adaptative Cruise Control
- Honda Lanewatch
- 7" Colour TFT Centre Meter Display with Driver Information Interface
- Acoustic Windshield
- Wireless Charging
- 452 Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers including Subwoofer
- SiriusXM Radio
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Quick Links
