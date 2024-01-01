Menu
The 2017 Honda Civic Coupe, offered in the touring trim is something almost everyone can get into and enjoy. From HondaSense technology keeping you safe with its intuitive blind spot camera monitoring, satellite radio keeping you company and tons of space to stretch your legs this is the ideal civic for highway or city driving on a budget without sacrificing options and or quality! Fresh MB Safety with front and rear brakes having been replaced by our red seal technicians! - 174 HP, 1.5-litre, 16 valve, direct injection, DOHC, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine - CVT Transmission - ECON Mode - Steering Wheel-Mounted paddle shifters - Collision Mitigation Braking System - Forward Collision Warning System - Hill Start Assist - Lane Departure Warning System - LED Daytime Running Lights - Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control - Road Departure Mitigation system - Wi-Fi Tethering - 2 USB device connectors - Adaptative Cruise Control - Honda Lanewatch - 7 Colour TFT Centre Meter Display with Driver Information Interface - Acoustic Windshield - Wireless Charging - 452 Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers including Subwoofer - SiriusXM Radio

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

209,113KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC3B99HH450088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 209,113 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Honda Civic Coupe, offered in the touring trim is something almost everyone can get into and enjoy. From HondaSense technology keeping you safe with its intuitive blind spot camera monitoring, satellite radio keeping you company and tons of space to stretch your legs this is the ideal civic for highway or city driving on a budget without sacrificing options and or quality! Fresh MB Safety with front and rear brakes having been replaced by our red seal technicians!
- 174 HP, 1.5-litre, 16 valve, direct injection, DOHC, turbocharged 4-cylinder engine
- CVT Transmission
- ECON Mode
- Steering Wheel-Mounted paddle shifters
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Hill Start Assist
- Lane Departure Warning System
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control
- Road Departure Mitigation system
- Wi-Fi Tethering
- 2 USB device connectors
- Adaptative Cruise Control
- Honda Lanewatch
- 7" Colour TFT Centre Meter Display with Driver Information Interface
- Acoustic Windshield
- Wireless Charging
- 452 Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers including Subwoofer
- SiriusXM Radio
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
4.81 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Tires: P215/50R17 91H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
452w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

