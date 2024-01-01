Menu
4WD, WORK TRUCK, AIR BAG, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, 6 PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, ABS, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, XENON HEADLIGHTS, POWER LOCKS, REAR DEFOGGER, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, TRACTION CONTROL

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

145,915 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,915KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKNEC8JG463139

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 145,915 KM

4WD, WORK TRUCK, AIR BAG, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, 6 PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, ABS, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, XENON HEADLIGHTS, POWER LOCKS, REAR DEFOGGER, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, TRACTION CONTROL

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional any/if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell.ca or call 204.888.4070 with inquiries!!

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500