2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 145,915 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, WORK TRUCK, AIR BAG, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, 6 PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, ABS, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA, XENON HEADLIGHTS, POWER LOCKS, REAR DEFOGGER, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, TRACTION CONTROL
Auto Excell
204-888-4070