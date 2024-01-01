$19,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
North 4X4 | Leather | Moon Roof | Heated Steering
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
Sale
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,560KM
VIN 3C4NJDBB9JT161962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 105,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Colour Roof
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Urethane Shift Knob
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
51 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Stop-Start Dual Battery System
GVWR: 2,086 kgs (4,600 lbs)
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
2018 Jeep Compass
