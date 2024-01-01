Menu
<p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- 5.3L V8 Gas Engine</p><p>- A/M Command Start</p><p>- Tonneau Cover</p><p>- Running Boards</p><p>- Rear-view Camera</p><p>- 157,131 KMs</p><p>- 6 Passenger</p><p>- Local MB Unit</p><p>- New Tires</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p>

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

157,131 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - 5.3L - 4X4

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - 5.3L - 4X4

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

157,131KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GCVKPEC6K1176022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 157,131 KM

Vehicle Description

- New MB Safety

- 5.3L V8 Gas Engine

- A/M Command Start

- Tonneau Cover

- Running Boards

- Rear-view Camera

- 157,131 KMs

- 6 Passenger

- Local MB Unit

- New Tires

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500