2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - 5.3L - 4X4
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
157,131KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GCVKPEC6K1176022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 157,131 KM
Vehicle Description
- New MB Safety
- 5.3L V8 Gas Engine
- A/M Command Start
- Tonneau Cover
- Running Boards
- Rear-view Camera
- 157,131 KMs
- 6 Passenger
- Local MB Unit
- New Tires
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
