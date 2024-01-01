2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Dealer#4660</span></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;><strong><em>Fresh Safety</em></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;><strong><em>DVD-Entertainment</em></strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Calling all families and adventurers! The Car Guy Inc. is thrilled to offer a pre-owned 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD, ready to tackle your next big journey. This spacious and stylish minivan boasts a sleek gray exterior with a luxurious black leather interior, promising both comfort and practicality. Powered by a reliable 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with a smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Grand Caravan effortlessly handles the demands of everyday driving. With 190,600km on the odometer, this vehicle is well-seasoned and ready for many more adventures.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>Get ready to experience the convenience and comfort of this Grand Caravans extensive feature list. Sink into the plush leather bucket seats, enjoy the ease of Bluetooth connectivity, and navigate with confidence using the built-in GPS system. Stay comfortable and safe with heated mirrors for those chilly mornings and utilize the rearview camera for easy parking. This Grand Caravan also boasts a suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD is ready to redefine your familys adventures. Visit The Car Guy Inc. today to explore this well-maintained and feature-packed minivan!</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>At <strong>The Car Guy Inc.</strong> (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Why Choose Us?</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>In-House Financing:</span></strong></li></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=circle><li class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>No Job? No Credit? No Problem!</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide <strong>2 pieces of ID</strong> and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!</span></li></ul></ul><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>          Open Loans:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Finance today and pay off tomorrow with <strong>no penalties and no extra fees!</strong></span></p><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Third-Party Financing:</span></strong></li></ul><ul type=disc><ul type=circle><li class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 18.4px; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>(Open loan option available!</span></li></ul></ul><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Warranties Available:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;> Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from <strong>6 to 24 months</strong> for added peace of mind.</span></li></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Connect With Us!</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932</span></li></ul><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca</span></li></ul><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc</span></li></ul><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: 150%; mso-list: l2 level1 lfo2; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 150%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/</span></li></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Hours:</span></strong></p><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo3; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM</span></li></ul><ul type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo3; tab-stops: list .5in;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM</span></li></ul><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><em><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.</span></em></p><p> </p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

190,600 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 2WD

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1730584008
  2. 1730584008
  3. 1730584008
  4. 1730584007
  5. 1730584041
  6. 1730584040
  7. 1730584040
  8. 1730584040
  9. 1730584040
  10. 1730584040
  11. 1730584040
  12. 1730584041
  13. 1730584040
  14. 1730584040
  15. 1730584040
  16. 1730584040
  17. 1730584041
  18. 1730584041
  19. 1730584041
  20. 1730584041
  21. 1730584041
  22. 1730584041
  23. 1730584041
  24. 1730584041
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXKR762713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KR762713
  • Mileage 190,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer#4660

Fresh Safety

DVD-Entertainment

Calling all families and adventurers! The Car Guy Inc. is thrilled to offer a pre-owned 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD, ready to tackle your next big journey. This spacious and stylish minivan boasts a sleek gray exterior with a luxurious black leather interior, promising both comfort and practicality. Powered by a reliable 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with a smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Grand Caravan effortlessly handles the demands of everyday driving. With 190,600km on the odometer, this vehicle is well-seasoned and ready for many more adventures.

Get ready to experience the convenience and comfort of this Grand Caravan's extensive feature list. Sink into the plush leather bucket seats, enjoy the ease of Bluetooth connectivity, and navigate with confidence using the built-in GPS system. Stay comfortable and safe with heated mirrors for those chilly mornings and utilize the rearview camera for easy parking. This Grand Caravan also boasts a suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.

This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD is ready to redefine your family's adventures. Visit The Car Guy Inc. today to explore this well-maintained and feature-packed minivan!

Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!

At The Car Guy Inc. (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.

Why Choose Us?

  • In-House Financing:
    • No Job? No Credit? No Problem! Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide 2 pieces of ID and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!

          Open Loans: Finance today and pay off tomorrow with no penalties and no extra fees!

  • Third-Party Financing:
    • Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. (Open loan option available!
  • Warranties Available: Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from 6 to 24 months for added peace of mind.

Connect With Us!

  • Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932
  • Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/

Hours:

  • Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM
  • Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM

Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.

Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD 255,200 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD 190,600 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Dodge Charger 4dr Sdn SXT AWD 194,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan