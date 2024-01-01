$17,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus 2WD
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KR762713
- Mileage 190,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer#4660
Fresh Safety
DVD-Entertainment
Calling all families and adventurers! The Car Guy Inc. is thrilled to offer a pre-owned 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD, ready to tackle your next big journey. This spacious and stylish minivan boasts a sleek gray exterior with a luxurious black leather interior, promising both comfort and practicality. Powered by a reliable 3.6L 6-cylinder engine with a smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this Grand Caravan effortlessly handles the demands of everyday driving. With 190,600km on the odometer, this vehicle is well-seasoned and ready for many more adventures.
Get ready to experience the convenience and comfort of this Grand Caravan's extensive feature list. Sink into the plush leather bucket seats, enjoy the ease of Bluetooth connectivity, and navigate with confidence using the built-in GPS system. Stay comfortable and safe with heated mirrors for those chilly mornings and utilize the rearview camera for easy parking. This Grand Caravan also boasts a suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.
This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD is ready to redefine your family's adventures. Visit The Car Guy Inc. today to explore this well-maintained and feature-packed minivan!
Welcome to The Car Guy Inc. – Your Smooth Car Shopping Experience!
At The Car Guy Inc. (Dealer #4660), we’re dedicated to making your car-buying journey exciting and stress-free! Our knowledgeable sales team is here to assist you every step of the way.
Why Choose Us?
- In-House Financing:
- No Job? No Credit? No Problem! Our in-house financing makes it easier than ever to get behind the wheel. We don’t conduct credit checks or require a job - just provide 2 pieces of ID and a down payment. We’ll finance the rest with an open loan option. Simple as that!
Open Loans: Finance today and pay off tomorrow with no penalties and no extra fees!
- Third-Party Financing:
- Looking for a zero down payment? If you have a job and decent credit, we’ve got the perfect option for you! Our lenders will hustle to get you approved with the best interest rates around. (Open loan option available!
- Warranties Available: Choose from in-house or third-party warranties ranging from 6 to 24 months for added peace of mind.
Connect With Us!
- Phone: (204) 255-1297 | Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295 | Direct Sales: (204) 881-5932
- Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarguyinc
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecarguyinc_winnipeg/
Hours:
- Mon-Fri: 10 AM - 6 PM
- Sat: 10 AM - 5 PM
Join the excitement of finding your new car at The Car Guy Inc. today! Let us take the stress out of financing and help you hit the road in style.
Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please verify any information with us directly.
