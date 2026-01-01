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If youre looking for a capable, fuel-efficient SUV thats been well cared for close to home, this 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD is worth your full attention. With just 89,126 km on the clock, a single owner history, and local trade origins, this Escape comes with the kind of background that gives buyers real confidence. Key Highlights: - One owner, local trade with low kilometres for a 2019 model - Automatic Full-Time 4WD ready for all Manitoba seasons - 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with efficient fuel economy (8.4L/100km hwy) - FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot built in - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Back-Up Camera and full Safety Canopy Curtain Airbag system - Bluetooth connectivity and Cruise Control with steering wheel controls - MyKey system ideal for households with new or young drivers Whether youre commuting daily, hauling the family, or heading out of the city, this Escape handles it practically and reliably. Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime and well walk you through your options. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2019 Ford Escape

89,126 KM

Details Description Features

$18,982

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD | One Owner | Low Kilometers | Local Trade

Watch This Vehicle
14271539

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD | One Owner | Low Kilometers | Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14271539
  2. 14271539
Contact Seller
Sale

$18,982

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
89,126KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD6KUB40172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Baltic Sea Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Chromite Gray/Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,126 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a capable, fuel-efficient SUV that's been well cared for close to home, this 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD is worth your full attention. With just 89,126 km on the clock, a single owner history, and local trade origins, this Escape comes with the kind of background that gives buyers real confidence.

Key Highlights:
- One owner, local trade with low kilometres for a 2019 model
- Automatic Full-Time 4WD ready for all Manitoba seasons
- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with efficient fuel economy (8.4L/100km hwy)
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot built in
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Back-Up Camera and full Safety Canopy Curtain Airbag system
- Bluetooth connectivity and Cruise Control with steering wheel controls
- MyKey system ideal for households with new or young drivers

Whether you're commuting daily, hauling the family, or heading out of the city, this Escape handles it practically and reliably. Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime and we'll walk you through your options.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$18,982

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2019 Ford Escape