$18,982+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD | One Owner | Low Kilometers | Local Trade
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD | One Owner | Low Kilometers | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$18,982
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Sea Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Chromite Gray/Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 89,126 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a capable, fuel-efficient SUV that's been well cared for close to home, this 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD is worth your full attention. With just 89,126 km on the clock, a single owner history, and local trade origins, this Escape comes with the kind of background that gives buyers real confidence.
Key Highlights:
- One owner, local trade with low kilometres for a 2019 model
- Automatic Full-Time 4WD ready for all Manitoba seasons
- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with efficient fuel economy (8.4L/100km hwy)
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot built in
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Back-Up Camera and full Safety Canopy Curtain Airbag system
- Bluetooth connectivity and Cruise Control with steering wheel controls
- MyKey system ideal for households with new or young drivers
Whether you're commuting daily, hauling the family, or heading out of the city, this Escape handles it practically and reliably. Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime and we'll walk you through your options.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Mechanical
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204-661-9555