2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Local Trade | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 72,178 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Trailering Package | Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats | Heated Mirrors | Rear Vision Camera | Remote Vehicle Start
Experience rugged capability and modern comfort with this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. This powerful truck is ready for any adventure, combining style and functionality in one impressive package.
- 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD for superior performance
- Onyx Black exterior with Jet Black interior for a sleek look
- Extended cab with seating for 5 passengers
- Advanced safety features including electronic stability control
- Remote engine start for convenience
- GMC 4G LTE with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot
- Tow hooks and part-time four-wheel drive for versatility
Don't miss out on this reliable and capable Sierra 1500. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to schedule a test drive and experience the power and comfort for yourself. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you start your journey with this exceptional truck.
