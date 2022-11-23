$32,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent
204-661-6644
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
Manual
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$32,990
+ taxes & licensing
38,336KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9354082
- Stock #: F4UXUK
- VIN: 2HGFC1E5XKH200797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4UXUK
- Mileage 38,336 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential and sport mode button
4.35 AXLE RATIO
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wing Spoiler
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HD Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
452w Regular Amplifier
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audi...
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Telematics
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2