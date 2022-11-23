$32,990 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 3 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9354082

9354082 Stock #: F4UXUK

F4UXUK VIN: 2HGFC1E5XKH200797

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4UXUK

Mileage 38,336 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 46.9 L Fuel Tank Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: helical limited slip differential and sport mode button 4.35 AXLE RATIO Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wing Spoiler Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio HD Radio 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface 452w Regular Amplifier Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audi... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.