$16,992+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
Luxury Local | Leather | Sunroof
2019 Hyundai KONA
Luxury Local | Leather | Sunroof
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$16,992
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk White Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 113,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2019 Hyundai Kona Luxury AWD is a well-equipped compact SUV that punches above its weight class. With a panoramic sunroof, leather seating, and a full suite of driver assistance technology, this Kona Luxury delivers premium comfort and confidence-inspiring safety features at a practical price point all wrapped in a clean Chalk White Metallic exterior.
- AWD with 2.0L Atkinson Cycle engine and 6-speed automatic transmission capable and efficient year-round
- Panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with sunshade for an open, airy cabin feel
- Heated leather front bucket seats with 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and power lumbar support
- Proximity key with push-button start and automatic air conditioning for everyday convenience
- 7.0" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth hands-free calling
- Comprehensive safety suite: Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, and Driver Monitoring Alert
- Rear parking sensors and back-up camera for confident maneuvering in tight spaces
- 17" aluminum wheels with all-season tires practical and polished
With 113,270 km, this Kona has been well-used but is loaded with the features that matter most. Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year makes it easy to take the next step. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Have questions? Reach out to us anytime at birchwoodhyundai.com we're happy to provide more info, photos, or a personalized video walkthrough.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
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Mechanical
Additional Features
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204-633-2420