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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! This 2019 Hyundai Kona Luxury AWD is a well-equipped compact SUV that punches above its weight class. With a panoramic sunroof, leather seating, and a full suite of driver assistance technology, this Kona Luxury delivers premium comfort and confidence-inspiring safety features at a practical price point all wrapped in a clean Chalk White Metallic exterior. - AWD with 2.0L Atkinson Cycle engine and 6-speed automatic transmission capable and efficient year-round - Panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with sunshade for an open, airy cabin feel - Heated leather front bucket seats with 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and power lumbar support - Proximity key with push-button start and automatic air conditioning for everyday convenience - 7.0 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth hands-free calling - Comprehensive safety suite: Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, and Driver Monitoring Alert - Rear parking sensors and back-up camera for confident maneuvering in tight spaces - 17 aluminum wheels with all-season tires practical and polished With 113,270 km, this Kona has been well-used but is loaded with the features that matter most. Birchwood Hyundai Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year makes it easy to take the next step. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Have questions? Reach out to us anytime at birchwoodhyundai.com were happy to provide more info, photos, or a personalized video walkthrough. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2019 Hyundai KONA

113,271 KM

Details Description Features

$16,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai KONA

Luxury Local | Leather | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14280638

2019 Hyundai KONA

Luxury Local | Leather | Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

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Contact Seller

$16,992

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
113,271KM
VIN KM8K6CAA5KU387359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
This 2019 Hyundai Kona Luxury AWD is a well-equipped compact SUV that punches above its weight class. With a panoramic sunroof, leather seating, and a full suite of driver assistance technology, this Kona Luxury delivers premium comfort and confidence-inspiring safety features at a practical price point all wrapped in a clean Chalk White Metallic exterior.

- AWD with 2.0L Atkinson Cycle engine and 6-speed automatic transmission capable and efficient year-round
- Panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with sunshade for an open, airy cabin feel
- Heated leather front bucket seats with 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and power lumbar support
- Proximity key with push-button start and automatic air conditioning for everyday convenience
- 7.0" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth hands-free calling
- Comprehensive safety suite: Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, and Driver Monitoring Alert
- Rear parking sensors and back-up camera for confident maneuvering in tight spaces
- 17" aluminum wheels with all-season tires practical and polished

With 113,270 km, this Kona has been well-used but is loaded with the features that matter most. Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year makes it easy to take the next step. Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase from home, or book a test drive at your convenience. Have questions? Reach out to us anytime at birchwoodhyundai.com we're happy to provide more info, photos, or a personalized video walkthrough.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/driver seat power lumbar and 3 stage heating

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Departure Warning
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

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odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display
Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Lane Keeping Assist
Bluetooth controls w/voice command
AM/FM/Satellite w/Seek-Scan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-2420

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$16,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2019 Hyundai KONA