$21,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GX | No Accidents |
2019 Mazda CX-5
GX | No Accidents |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 83,880 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD checks all the right boxes for drivers who want a reliable, capable SUV without the headache of accident history. With 83,880 km on the clock and a clean record, it's ready to take on Manitoba roads in confidence whether that's a daily commute or a weekend getaway.
Key Features:
- No reported accidents clean history you can trust
- All-Wheel Drive with SKYACTIV-Drive 6-speed automatic transmission for confident handling year-round
- Heated front seats with 6-way manual driver adjustment a must-have for cold winters
- Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Collision Warning for added peace of mind in traffic
- Back-Up Camera with rear child safety locks practical safety for families
- 17" Dark Grey High Lustre Alloy Wheels paired with a Jet Black Mica exterior for a sharp, understated look
- LED projector beam headlamps with Daytime Running Lights for improved visibility
- Manual air conditioning, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and push-button start for everyday convenience
Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or browse online at birchwoodchrysler.ca. You can reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive at a time that works for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Call Dealer
204-774-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-774-4444