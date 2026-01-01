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This 2019 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD checks all the right boxes for drivers who want a reliable, capable SUV without the headache of accident history. With 83,880 km on the clock and a clean record, its ready to take on Manitoba roads in confidence whether thats a daily commute or a weekend getaway. Key Features: - No reported accidents clean history you can trust - All-Wheel Drive with SKYACTIV-Drive 6-speed automatic transmission for confident handling year-round - Heated front seats with 6-way manual driver adjustment a must-have for cold winters - Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Collision Warning for added peace of mind in traffic - Back-Up Camera with rear child safety locks practical safety for families - 17 Dark Grey High Lustre Alloy Wheels paired with a Jet Black Mica exterior for a sharp, understated look - LED projector beam headlamps with Daytime Running Lights for improved visibility - Manual air conditioning, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and push-button start for everyday convenience Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or browse online at birchwoodchrysler.ca. You can reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive at a time that works for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2019 Mazda CX-5

83,880 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX | No Accidents |

Watch This Vehicle
14032308

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX | No Accidents |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
83,880KM
VIN JM3KFBBL7K0610417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,880 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD checks all the right boxes for drivers who want a reliable, capable SUV without the headache of accident history. With 83,880 km on the clock and a clean record, it's ready to take on Manitoba roads in confidence whether that's a daily commute or a weekend getaway.

Key Features:
- No reported accidents clean history you can trust
- All-Wheel Drive with SKYACTIV-Drive 6-speed automatic transmission for confident handling year-round
- Heated front seats with 6-way manual driver adjustment a must-have for cold winters
- Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Collision Warning for added peace of mind in traffic
- Back-Up Camera with rear child safety locks practical safety for families
- 17" Dark Grey High Lustre Alloy Wheels paired with a Jet Black Mica exterior for a sharp, understated look
- LED projector beam headlamps with Daytime Running Lights for improved visibility
- Manual air conditioning, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and push-button start for everyday convenience

Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram or browse online at birchwoodchrysler.ca. You can reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive at a time that works for you. Have questions? Our team is happy to help reach out anytime.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Emergency Sos Capability

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Exterior

Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires: 225/65R17 AS
Wheels: 17" Alloy Dark Grey High Lustre Finish
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Auto -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
4-way manual front passenger seat and height adjustable head restraints
Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$21,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2019 Mazda CX-5