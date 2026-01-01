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The 2025 Jeep Compass North in Bright White is a capable, well-equipped compact SUV that balances everyday practicality with genuine 4WD capability and with just over 50,000 km on it, its already past the steepest part of the depreciation curve while still feeling thoroughly modern. Accident-free history gives you added peace of mind from day one. - Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive not just AWD, but a proper 4WD system ready for Manitoba winters and beyond - 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering efficient highway fuel economy of 7.4 L/100 km - Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel and heated front seats for cold-weather comfort - Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration for seamless smartphone connectivity - Driver Monitoring Alert a standout active safety feature that watches for signs of driver fatigue or inattention - Automatic high-beam headlights with LED daytime running lights for improved visibility day and night - Rain-sensing wipers with heated wiper park a small but genuinely useful feature in Canadian weather - Comprehensive airbag suite including curtain, side, knee, and occupancy-sensing airbags for well-rounded passenger protection Interested in making it yours? You can reserve this Compass, start the purchase process online, or contact Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram directly with any questions. Prefer to experience it in person? Book a test drive appointment at birchwoodchrysler.ca the team is ready to walk you through everything at your pace. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2025 Jeep Compass

50,325 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Jeep Compass

North | Local | One Owner | No Accidents |

Watch This Vehicle
14032314

2025 Jeep Compass

North | Local | One Owner | No Accidents |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,325KM
VIN 3C4NJDBN8ST601794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,325 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Jeep Compass North in Bright White is a capable, well-equipped compact SUV that balances everyday practicality with genuine 4WD capability and with just over 50,000 km on it, it's already past the steepest part of the depreciation curve while still feeling thoroughly modern. Accident-free history gives you added peace of mind from day one.

- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive not just AWD, but a proper 4WD system ready for Manitoba winters and beyond
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering efficient highway fuel economy of 7.4 L/100 km
- Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel and heated front seats for cold-weather comfort
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration for seamless smartphone connectivity
- Driver Monitoring Alert a standout active safety feature that watches for signs of driver fatigue or inattention
- Automatic high-beam headlights with LED daytime running lights for improved visibility day and night
- Rain-sensing wipers with heated wiper park a small but genuinely useful feature in Canadian weather
- Comprehensive airbag suite including curtain, side, knee, and occupancy-sensing airbags for well-rounded passenger protection

Interested in making it yours? You can reserve this Compass, start the purchase process online, or contact Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram directly with any questions. Prefer to experience it in person? Book a test drive appointment at birchwoodchrysler.ca the team is ready to walk you through everything at your pace.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Heated

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$29,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2025 Jeep Compass