$29,998+ taxes & licensing
2025 Jeep Compass
North | Local | One Owner | No Accidents |
2025 Jeep Compass
North | Local | One Owner | No Accidents |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,325 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Jeep Compass North in Bright White is a capable, well-equipped compact SUV that balances everyday practicality with genuine 4WD capability and with just over 50,000 km on it, it's already past the steepest part of the depreciation curve while still feeling thoroughly modern. Accident-free history gives you added peace of mind from day one.
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive not just AWD, but a proper 4WD system ready for Manitoba winters and beyond
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering efficient highway fuel economy of 7.4 L/100 km
- Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel and heated front seats for cold-weather comfort
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto integration for seamless smartphone connectivity
- Driver Monitoring Alert a standout active safety feature that watches for signs of driver fatigue or inattention
- Automatic high-beam headlights with LED daytime running lights for improved visibility day and night
- Rain-sensing wipers with heated wiper park a small but genuinely useful feature in Canadian weather
- Comprehensive airbag suite including curtain, side, knee, and occupancy-sensing airbags for well-rounded passenger protection
Interested in making it yours? You can reserve this Compass, start the purchase process online, or contact Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram directly with any questions. Prefer to experience it in person? Book a test drive appointment at birchwoodchrysler.ca the team is ready to walk you through everything at your pace.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Exterior
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204-774-4444