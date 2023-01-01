Menu
2019 MINI Cooper

29,169 KM

Details Description Features

$33,992

+ tax & licensing
$33,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2019 MINI Cooper

2019 MINI Cooper

John Cooper Works | Sunroof | Heated seats | Bluetooth

2019 MINI Cooper

John Cooper Works | Sunroof | Heated seats | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$33,992

+ taxes & licensing

29,169KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9996323
  • Stock #: F5426A
  • VIN: WMWXM9C57K2H39176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Emerald Grey
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F5426A
  • Mileage 29,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Dinamica/Cloth Upholstery
Style Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Satellite radio pre-wire
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Compatible Remote CD, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
3.82 Axle Ratio
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L 16V Twin Power Turbo

Additional Features

odometer
height adjustment
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Fore/Aft Movement
Bluetooth phone connectivity
MINI Connected App Integration
Cushion Extension
Manual Lumbar Support and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo Audio System w/RDS -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio preparation w/6-month trial period
USB/AUX-in input ports
6.5" full colour screen and audio Bluetooth streaming

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

