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The 2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury brings a refined combination of performance, comfort, and technology thats hard to match in the used SUV market. With a powerful 3.6L V6, full AWD, and a clean accident-free history, this XT6 is a standout choice for families and luxury SUV enthusiasts who value substance as much as style. - Accident Free clean history for added peace of mind - Power UltraView double-sized panoramic sunroof with Express-Open and power sunshade - Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System for an elevated in-cabin experience - Hands-Free programmable liftgate with Cadillac branded projection light - Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control with individual rear passenger settings - Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and adaptive remote start - Head-Up Display, Navigation, and Adaptive Cruise Control for confident, connected driving - Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for comprehensive safety coverage - Memory Package for driver seat, mirrors, and steering column personalization Ready to experience this XT6 for yourself? Visit us at Birchwood Ford, contact us with any questions, or book your test drive today at www.birchwoodford.ca were here to make your next vehicle purchase straightforward and enjoyable. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2020 Cadillac XT6

84,164 KM

Details Description Features

$35,719

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury AWD | Heated/Cooled Seats | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle
14535186

2020 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury AWD | Heated/Cooled Seats | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14535186
  2. 14535186
Contact Seller
Sale

$35,719

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
84,164KM
VIN 1GYKPFRS0LZ111363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,164 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury brings a refined combination of performance, comfort, and technology that's hard to match in the used SUV market. With a powerful 3.6L V6, full AWD, and a clean accident-free history, this XT6 is a standout choice for families and luxury SUV enthusiasts who value substance as much as style.

- Accident Free clean history for added peace of mind
- Power UltraView double-sized panoramic sunroof with Express-Open and power sunshade
- Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System for an elevated in-cabin experience
- Hands-Free programmable liftgate with Cadillac branded projection light
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control with individual rear passenger settings
- Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and adaptive remote start
- Head-Up Display, Navigation, and Adaptive Cruise Control for confident, connected driving
- Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for comprehensive safety coverage
- Memory Package for driver seat, mirrors, and steering column personalization

Ready to experience this XT6 for yourself? Visit us at Birchwood Ford, contact us with any questions, or book your test drive today at www.birchwoodford.ca we're here to make your next vehicle purchase straightforward and enjoyable.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
airbag
front passenger/child presence detector
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof
COMPACT SPARE
Intellibeam

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Interior

STEERING WHEEL
Adaptive remote start

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive
intelligent brake assist

Media / Nav / Comm

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Automatic
MIRRORS
brakes
headlamps
outside mirrors
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
WINDOWS
Hands-Free Liftgate
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Tire
Mirror
Audio system feature
deep-tinted (all windows
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
outside heated
power-adjustable
spare
heated driver and front passenger
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Wheel
automatic on/off
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
18" (45.7 cm) steel
open and close
power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row
full-range
tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver
H-rated
power-folding
P235/55R20 all-season
powertrain and brake modulated
driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
power tilt and telescoping
tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
power tilt and telescoping steering column and driver personalization features
power front express-up and down
except light-tinted glass on windshield)
4-wheel vented disc
rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
rear express down
with driver mode select
Electric Power Steering assist
dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
right-front passenger and rear passengers (includes rear air vents)
programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light
Memory Package recalls two "presets" for power driver seat
automatic high beam on/off (Not available with (JSE) Platinum Package.)
Bose premium 8-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQP) Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio system when (IOT) Cadillac user experience with navigation is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$35,719

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Cadillac XT6