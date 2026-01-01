$35,719+ taxes & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury AWD | Heated/Cooled Seats | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
2020 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury AWD | Heated/Cooled Seats | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$35,719
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 84,164 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury brings a refined combination of performance, comfort, and technology that's hard to match in the used SUV market. With a powerful 3.6L V6, full AWD, and a clean accident-free history, this XT6 is a standout choice for families and luxury SUV enthusiasts who value substance as much as style.
- Accident Free clean history for added peace of mind
- Power UltraView double-sized panoramic sunroof with Express-Open and power sunshade
- Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System for an elevated in-cabin experience
- Hands-Free programmable liftgate with Cadillac branded projection light
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control with individual rear passenger settings
- Heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and adaptive remote start
- Head-Up Display, Navigation, and Adaptive Cruise Control for confident, connected driving
- Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for comprehensive safety coverage
- Memory Package for driver seat, mirrors, and steering column personalization
Ready to experience this XT6 for yourself? Visit us at Birchwood Ford, contact us with any questions, or book your test drive today at www.birchwoodford.ca we're here to make your next vehicle purchase straightforward and enjoyable.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Comfort
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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204-661-9555