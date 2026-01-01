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If you need a reliable, fuel-efficient cargo van thats built for serious work without sacrificing driver comfort, this 2020 Ford Transit Connect XLT delivers exactly that. With Fords Co-Pilot360 safety suite, a clean interior, and practical cargo-oriented design, its a smart choice for tradespeople, small business owners, or fleet operators looking for a proven workhorse. Key Features: - Ford Co-Pilot360 Package includes Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross-Traffic Alert, Reverse Camera, and Collision Mitigation - Driver Monitoring Alert for added safety on long work days - 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder engine paired with Automatic transmission and FWD for efficient city and highway driving - Fuel economy rated at 9.8L/100km city and 8.8L/100km highway easy on operating costs - 712 kg maximum payload capacity ready for the job site - Sliding rear doors and split swing-out rear cargo access for flexible loading - Heated, power-adjustable exterior mirrors with convex spotter for confident maneuvering in tight spaces - Bluetooth connectivity, front cupholder, front centre armrest with storage, and a full overhead console driver comfort covered At 132,320 km, this Transit Connect has been well-used and is priced accordingly, offering excellent value for a buyer who needs capability without the new-vehicle price tag. Ready to put it to work? Contact Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to ask questions, book a test drive, or get started on your purchase today. Dealer permit #4454

2020 Ford Transit Connect

132,320 KM

Details Description Features

$27,812

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Ford Transit Connect

Van XLT Low Kilometers | Dual Sliding Doors | Roof Rack

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14535189

2020 Ford Transit Connect

Van XLT Low Kilometers | Dual Sliding Doors | Roof Rack

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14535189
  2. 14535189
Contact Seller
Sale

$27,812

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
132,320KM
VIN NM0LS7T22L1473424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 132,320 KM

Vehicle Description

If you need a reliable, fuel-efficient cargo van that's built for serious work without sacrificing driver comfort, this 2020 Ford Transit Connect XLT delivers exactly that. With Ford's Co-Pilot360 safety suite, a clean interior, and practical cargo-oriented design, it's a smart choice for tradespeople, small business owners, or fleet operators looking for a proven workhorse.

Key Features:
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Package includes Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross-Traffic Alert, Reverse Camera, and Collision Mitigation
- Driver Monitoring Alert for added safety on long work days
- 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder engine paired with Automatic transmission and FWD for efficient city and highway driving
- Fuel economy rated at 9.8L/100km city and 8.8L/100km highway easy on operating costs
- 712 kg maximum payload capacity ready for the job site
- Sliding rear doors and split swing-out rear cargo access for flexible loading
- Heated, power-adjustable exterior mirrors with convex spotter for confident maneuvering in tight spaces
- Bluetooth connectivity, front cupholder, front centre armrest with storage, and a full overhead console driver comfort covered

At 132,320 km, this Transit Connect has been well-used and is priced accordingly, offering excellent value for a buyer who needs capability without the new-vehicle price tag.

Ready to put it to work? Contact Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to ask questions, book a test drive, or get started on your purchase today.
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Interior

Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
COMPASS DISPLAY
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Passenger Seat
4-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Satin Chrome Shells
Manual w/Tilt (driver Only) Front Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
60 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
712.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Black grille
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black bodyside mouldings
Black rear bumper
Light tinted glass
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 215/55R16 97H XL AS
Exterior Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Power Adjust Heated Exterior Mirrors w/Manual Fold -inc: black moulded-in-colour skull caps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$27,812

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2020 Ford Transit Connect