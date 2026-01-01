$27,812+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Connect
Van XLT Low Kilometers | Dual Sliding Doors | Roof Rack
2020 Ford Transit Connect
Van XLT Low Kilometers | Dual Sliding Doors | Roof Rack
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$27,812
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 132,320 KM
Vehicle Description
If you need a reliable, fuel-efficient cargo van that's built for serious work without sacrificing driver comfort, this 2020 Ford Transit Connect XLT delivers exactly that. With Ford's Co-Pilot360 safety suite, a clean interior, and practical cargo-oriented design, it's a smart choice for tradespeople, small business owners, or fleet operators looking for a proven workhorse.
Key Features:
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Package includes Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross-Traffic Alert, Reverse Camera, and Collision Mitigation
- Driver Monitoring Alert for added safety on long work days
- 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder engine paired with Automatic transmission and FWD for efficient city and highway driving
- Fuel economy rated at 9.8L/100km city and 8.8L/100km highway easy on operating costs
- 712 kg maximum payload capacity ready for the job site
- Sliding rear doors and split swing-out rear cargo access for flexible loading
- Heated, power-adjustable exterior mirrors with convex spotter for confident maneuvering in tight spaces
- Bluetooth connectivity, front cupholder, front centre armrest with storage, and a full overhead console driver comfort covered
At 132,320 km, this Transit Connect has been well-used and is priced accordingly, offering excellent value for a buyer who needs capability without the new-vehicle price tag.
Ready to put it to work? Contact Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to ask questions, book a test drive, or get started on your purchase today.
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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Media / Nav / Comm
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