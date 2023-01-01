$49,995+ tax & licensing
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
204-284-7650
2020 Ford F-150
Location
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
71,589KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10032720
- Stock #: 6036
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP2LFC44041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 71,589 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD.
Odometer is 2463 kilometers below market average! White 2020 Ford F-150 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Bench Seating
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9