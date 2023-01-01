$40,966+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 2.7L | Back Up Cam | Sync 3
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$40,966
- Listing ID: 9589174
- Stock #: F4WC1P
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP4LFB56110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 79,041 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 300A | Pwr Driver Seat 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Magnetic Metallic
Clean CARFAX!
Key Features & Safety Features
- Equipment Group 300A
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Remote Keyless Entry
- SYNC 3
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Rear View Camera
- Pre-Collision Assist w/AEB
- Auto High Beam
- 136L Fuel Tank
- 3.55 Regular Rear Axle
4WD, 136L Fuel Tank, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS Brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Block Heater, Brake Assist, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 300A Base, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Power Windows, Radio Data System, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, SYNC 3, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
