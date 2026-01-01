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This 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite is built for drivers who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing everyday comfort. With the Trailhawk Elite trim, youre getting a purpose-built 4x4 loaded with premium upgrades not just a standard Cherokee with a few extras bolted on. At just 35,871 km, this one has plenty of life left with a clean accident history to back it up. Key Features: - Automatic Full-Time 4WD with Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential real trail-ready hardware - CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof for an open, airy cabin on or off the road - Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4 Display full navigation built right in - 9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer for a premium audio experience - Power Liftgate for hands-free cargo access - SafetyTec Group package included for added driver-assist technology - Trailer Tow Group ready to haul when you need it - Auto On/Off Projector Beam LED Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights - All-Terrain OWL Tires (P245/65R17) mounted and ready for adventure - Diamond Black Crystal Pearl exterior with a blacked-out look that fits the Trailhawk attitude Ready to take the next step? You can reserve this Cherokee online, start your purchase through our website, or contact Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram directly to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and pressure-free visit us in person or explore everything at birchwoodchrysler.ca. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2020 Jeep Cherokee

35,871 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite | NAV | Power Liftgate | Sunroof | Alpine Audio |

Watch This Vehicle
14032287

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite | NAV | Power Liftgate | Sunroof | Alpine Audio |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,871KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX5LD572028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,871 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite is built for drivers who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing everyday comfort. With the Trailhawk Elite trim, you're getting a purpose-built 4x4 loaded with premium upgrades not just a standard Cherokee with a few extras bolted on. At just 35,871 km, this one has plenty of life left with a clean accident history to back it up.

Key Features:
- Automatic Full-Time 4WD with Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential real trail-ready hardware
- CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof for an open, airy cabin on or off the road
- Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4" Display full navigation built right in
- 9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer for a premium audio experience
- Power Liftgate for hands-free cargo access
- SafetyTec Group package included for added driver-assist technology
- Trailer Tow Group ready to haul when you need it
- Auto On/Off Projector Beam LED Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights
- All-Terrain OWL Tires (P245/65R17) mounted and ready for adventure
- Diamond Black Crystal Pearl exterior with a blacked-out look that fits the Trailhawk attitude

Ready to take the next step? You can reserve this Cherokee online, start your purchase through our website, or contact Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram directly to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and pressure-free visit us in person or explore everything at birchwoodchrysler.ca.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Lip Spoiler
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$29,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2020 Jeep Cherokee