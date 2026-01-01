$29,998+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite | NAV | Power Liftgate | Sunroof | Alpine Audio |
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite | NAV | Power Liftgate | Sunroof | Alpine Audio |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 35,871 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite is built for drivers who want genuine off-road capability without sacrificing everyday comfort. With the Trailhawk Elite trim, you're getting a purpose-built 4x4 loaded with premium upgrades not just a standard Cherokee with a few extras bolted on. At just 35,871 km, this one has plenty of life left with a clean accident history to back it up.
Key Features:
- Automatic Full-Time 4WD with Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential real trail-ready hardware
- CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof for an open, airy cabin on or off the road
- Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4" Display full navigation built right in
- 9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer for a premium audio experience
- Power Liftgate for hands-free cargo access
- SafetyTec Group package included for added driver-assist technology
- Trailer Tow Group ready to haul when you need it
- Auto On/Off Projector Beam LED Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights
- All-Terrain OWL Tires (P245/65R17) mounted and ready for adventure
- Diamond Black Crystal Pearl exterior with a blacked-out look that fits the Trailhawk attitude
Ready to take the next step? You can reserve this Cherokee online, start your purchase through our website, or contact Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram directly to book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and pressure-free visit us in person or explore everything at birchwoodchrysler.ca.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
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Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-774-4444