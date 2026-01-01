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And some awesome accessories like Expedition Roof Rack, DEFA Maintainer, Side Mounted Roof Ladder which the next owner gets free! The 2020 Land Rover Defender P400 SE is a serious off-road and on-road performer that blends genuine capability with refined technology. Powered by a 3.0L engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and full-time AWD, this Defender is built for drivers who demand more from their vehicle whether navigating city streets or heading into the backcountry. Key Features: - 3.0L P400 engine with AWD and automatic transmission for commanding performance - Sport-tuned adaptive suspension with Driver Control Ride settings for on- and off-road versatility - Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold purpose-built for challenging terrain - Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential for confident traction in variable conditions - Full LED projector headlamps with auto-leveling and auto high-beam - Blind Spot Assist, Emergency Braking, and Rear Traffic Monitor for enhanced awareness - Front and rear parking sensors plus RearView back-up camera - Indus Silver Metallic exterior with black interior a sharp, understated combination - Bluetooth connectivity, auto-dimming mirrors, and heated power-folding side mirrors With 176,207 km at trade, a new windshield and no accidents and its ready for whatever comes next. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg at winnipeglandrover.com to book a test drive, ask us your questions, or get started on your purchase today. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Actual accessories not depicted. Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2020 Land Rover Defender

176,207 KM

Details Description Features

$37,709

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Land Rover Defender

P400 SE No Accidents | Local Trade

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14531190.826252680?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=15080

2020 Land Rover Defender

P400 SE No Accidents | Local Trade

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

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$37,709

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
176,207KM
VIN SALEP7EU1L2008776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indus Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7PNXU
  • Mileage 176,207 KM

Vehicle Description

And some awesome accessories like Expedition Roof Rack, DEFA Maintainer, Side Mounted Roof Ladder which the next owner gets free!
The 2020 Land Rover Defender P400 SE is a serious off-road and on-road performer that blends genuine capability with refined technology. Powered by a 3.0L engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and full-time AWD, this Defender is built for drivers who demand more from their vehicle whether navigating city streets or heading into the backcountry.

Key Features:
- 3.0L P400 engine with AWD and automatic transmission for commanding performance
- Sport-tuned adaptive suspension with Driver Control Ride settings for on- and off-road versatility
- Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold purpose-built for challenging terrain
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential for confident traction in variable conditions
- Full LED projector headlamps with auto-leveling and auto high-beam
- Blind Spot Assist, Emergency Braking, and Rear Traffic Monitor for enhanced awareness
- Front and rear parking sensors plus RearView back-up camera
- Indus Silver Metallic exterior with black interior a sharp, understated combination
- Bluetooth connectivity, auto-dimming mirrors, and heated power-folding side mirrors

With 176,207 km at trade, a new windshield and no accidents and it's ready for whatever comes next. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg at winnipeglandrover.com to book a test drive, ask us your questions, or get started on your purchase today.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Actual accessories not depicted.

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Safety

RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-8030

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$37,709

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2020 Land Rover Defender