$71,855+ taxes & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Westminster Arrives early August | Includes Extended Warranty
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Westminster Arrives early August | Includes Extended Warranty
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$71,855
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7JVU5
- Mileage 57,141 KM
Vehicle Description
As in the balance of the Land Rover Certified Warranty until January 30, 2027 or 160,000 km! Call for a walk around video while we complete intake!
This 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Westminster in Santorini Black Metallic is a rare combination of commanding presence and refined capability. Powered by a supercharged 5.0L V8 and backed by an extended Land Rover Certified Warranty valid until January 30, 2027 or 160,000 km, this is a vehicle that delivers both performance and peace of mind well into the future.
- Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged with AWD and Automatic Transmission
- Extended Warranty coverage until January 30, 2027 or 160,000 km included
- Santorini Black Metallic exterior with Ivory/Ebony interior
- Panoramic Roof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity
- Heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt-away
- Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keep Assist for confident highway driving
- Electronic Air Suspension
Take the next step with confidence the remaining certified warranty means you're covered from day one. Contact Land Rover Winnipeg to request a walk-around video, book a test drive, or start your purchase online at winnipeglandrover.com. Our team is ready to make your experience straightforward and worthwhile.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details while we complete intake.
Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.
Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-8030