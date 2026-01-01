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As in the balance of the Land Rover Certified Warranty until January 30, 2027 or 160,000 km! Call for a walk around video while we complete intake! This 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Westminster in Santorini Black Metallic is a rare combination of commanding presence and refined capability. Powered by a supercharged 5.0L V8 and backed by an extended Land Rover Certified Warranty valid until January 30, 2027 or 160,000 km, this is a vehicle that delivers both performance and peace of mind well into the future. - Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged with AWD and Automatic Transmission - Extended Warranty coverage until January 30, 2027 or 160,000 km included - Santorini Black Metallic exterior with Ivory/Ebony interior - Panoramic Roof for an open, airy cabin experience - Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity - Heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt-away - Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keep Assist for confident highway driving - Electronic Air Suspension Take the next step with confidence the remaining certified warranty means youre covered from day one. Contact Land Rover Winnipeg to request a walk-around video, book a test drive, or start your purchase online at winnipeglandrover.com. Our team is ready to make your experience straightforward and worthwhile. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details while we complete intake. Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg. Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Visit us today or call for a personalized experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipeglandrover.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

57,141 KM

Details Description Features

$71,855

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Westminster Arrives early August | Includes Extended Warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14524450

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Westminster Arrives early August | Includes Extended Warranty

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 14524450
  2. 14524450
  3. 14524450
  4. 14524450
Contact Seller

$71,855

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,141KM
VIN SALGS2SE2NA472515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ivory/Ebony/Ivory/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7JVU5
  • Mileage 57,141 KM

Vehicle Description

As in the balance of the Land Rover Certified Warranty until January 30, 2027 or 160,000 km! Call for a walk around video while we complete intake!
This 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Westminster in Santorini Black Metallic is a rare combination of commanding presence and refined capability. Powered by a supercharged 5.0L V8 and backed by an extended Land Rover Certified Warranty valid until January 30, 2027 or 160,000 km, this is a vehicle that delivers both performance and peace of mind well into the future.

- Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged with AWD and Automatic Transmission
- Extended Warranty coverage until January 30, 2027 or 160,000 km included
- Santorini Black Metallic exterior with Ivory/Ebony interior
- Panoramic Roof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Apple CarPlay integration for seamless connectivity
- Heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt-away
- Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keep Assist for confident highway driving
- Electronic Air Suspension

Take the next step with confidence the remaining certified warranty means you're covered from day one. Contact Land Rover Winnipeg to request a walk-around video, book a test drive, or start your purchase online at winnipeglandrover.com. Our team is ready to make your experience straightforward and worthwhile.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details while we complete intake.

Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Folding Cargo Cover
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged

Additional Features

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Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP70
rotary shifter and gearshift paddles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-8030

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$71,855

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2022 Land Rover Range Rover