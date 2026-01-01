2022 Land Rover Range Rover

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Local Lease return, a rare Sport Autobiography Dynamic. Eligible for the Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Program! Local lease return If youre looking for a performance-focused luxury SUV that delivers on every front, this 2022 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic in Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic is worth your full attention. Powered by a 5.0L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and full-time AWD, it combines serious capability with a refined interior finished in tan leather. With low kilometers on the odometer, this local vehicle has been lightly used and is ready for its next chapter. Key Highlights: - Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic exterior a premium, sophisticated finish unique to this trim level - Low kilometers (75,645 km at intake) on a powerful 5.0L engine with AWD well-maintained and lightly driven - Panoramic roof for an open, airy cabin experience - Head-Up Display (HUD) keeps critical info in your sightline while driving - Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel with auto tilt-away for driver comfort - Blind spot monitoring and front/rear parking sensors for confident maneuvering - Lane Keep Assist and rear park camera for added safety awareness - Smart Device Remote Engine Start pre-condition your cabin before you even get in Land Rover Winnipeg is here to make your next vehicle purchase straightforward and enjoyable. Whether youre ready to reserve this Range Rover Sport, start your purchase online, or simply want to ask a few questions, our team is ready to help. Visit us at winnipeglandrover.com or book your test drive appointment today. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video! Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

75,645 KM

Details Description Features

$66,888

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Autobiography Dynamic HUD | Pano Roof | Local

Watch This Vehicle
14531193.826252674?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=15080

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Autobiography Dynamic HUD | Pano Roof | Local

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 14531193.826252674?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=15080
  2. 14531193
Contact Seller

$66,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,645KM
VIN SALWV2SE6NA246142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7REX1
  • Mileage 75,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease return, a rare Sport Autobiography Dynamic. Eligible for the Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Program! Local lease return
If you're looking for a performance-focused luxury SUV that delivers on every front, this 2022 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic in Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic is worth your full attention. Powered by a 5.0L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and full-time AWD, it combines serious capability with a refined interior finished in tan leather. With low kilometers on the odometer, this local vehicle has been lightly used and is ready for its next chapter.

Key Highlights:
- Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic exterior a premium, sophisticated finish unique to this trim level
- Low kilometers (75,645 km at intake) on a powerful 5.0L engine with AWD well-maintained and lightly driven
- Panoramic roof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Head-Up Display (HUD) keeps critical info in your sightline while driving
- Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel with auto tilt-away for driver comfort
- Blind spot monitoring and front/rear parking sensors for confident maneuvering
- Lane Keep Assist and rear park camera for added safety awareness
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start pre-condition your cabin before you even get in

Land Rover Winnipeg is here to make your next vehicle purchase straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to reserve this Range Rover Sport, start your purchase online, or simply want to ask a few questions, our team is ready to help. Visit us at winnipeglandrover.com or book your test drive appointment today.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video!

Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.

Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot

Interior

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

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204-452-XXXX

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204-452-8030

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$66,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2022 Land Rover Range Rover