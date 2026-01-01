$66,888+ taxes & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Autobiography Dynamic HUD | Pano Roof | Local
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Autobiography Dynamic HUD | Pano Roof | Local
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$66,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F7REX1
- Mileage 75,645 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Lease return, a rare Sport Autobiography Dynamic. Eligible for the Land Rover Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Program! Local lease return
If you're looking for a performance-focused luxury SUV that delivers on every front, this 2022 Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic in Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic is worth your full attention. Powered by a 5.0L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and full-time AWD, it combines serious capability with a refined interior finished in tan leather. With low kilometers on the odometer, this local vehicle has been lightly used and is ready for its next chapter.
Key Highlights:
- Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic exterior a premium, sophisticated finish unique to this trim level
- Low kilometers (75,645 km at intake) on a powerful 5.0L engine with AWD well-maintained and lightly driven
- Panoramic roof for an open, airy cabin experience
- Head-Up Display (HUD) keeps critical info in your sightline while driving
- Heated leather/metal-look steering wheel with auto tilt-away for driver comfort
- Blind spot monitoring and front/rear parking sensors for confident maneuvering
- Lane Keep Assist and rear park camera for added safety awareness
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start pre-condition your cabin before you even get in
Land Rover Winnipeg is here to make your next vehicle purchase straightforward and enjoyable. Whether you're ready to reserve this Range Rover Sport, start your purchase online, or simply want to ask a few questions, our team is ready to help. Visit us at winnipeglandrover.com or book your test drive appointment today.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for a walk around video!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-452-8030