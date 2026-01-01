2020 Nissan Rogue

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<p>POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM/CD RADIO, SPOILER, AIR CONDITIONING, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, DRIVER POWER SEAT, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, SATELLITE RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, HARD TOP, POWER STEERING, CLOTH SEATS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, ABS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.</p><p></p><p></p><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px; id=webClient_isPasted>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at Auto Excell, the price is the price.</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!</div>

2020 Nissan Rogue

125,309 KM

Details Description

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14180407

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

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Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,309KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC782256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2256
  • Mileage 125,309 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM/CD RADIO, SPOILER, AIR CONDITIONING, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, DRIVER POWER SEAT, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, SATELLITE RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, HARD TOP, POWER STEERING, CLOTH SEATS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, ABS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

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204-888-4070

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$17,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2020 Nissan Rogue