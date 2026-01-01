$17,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
125,309KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC782256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2256
- Mileage 125,309 KM
Vehicle Description
POWER LIFTGATE, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM/CD RADIO, SPOILER, AIR CONDITIONING, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, DRIVER POWER SEAT, REAR DEFROST, TRACTION CONTROL, SATELLITE RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, HARD TOP, POWER STEERING, CLOTH SEATS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, ABS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Excell
204-888-4070
2020 Nissan Rogue