2020 RAM 2500

76,000 KM

Details

$47,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

HEAVY DUTY 2500 ** BIG HORN 6.4!! ** LOW K

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

76,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9446131
  Stock #: GT8165
  VIN: 3C6UR5JJ7LG145720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8165
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** LOW KILOMETERS.......with a big payload from this NEW GEN 2020 HEAVY DUTY 2500 BIG HORN LONG BOX!! ** 6.4 litre Hemi and only 76k, excellent condition inside and out!!
Sale priced at only $47,800. On site dealer financing, prompt and efficient, no bank appointment required.
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield tow hooks
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2ZZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP75-LCV)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP75-LCV) (STD)
WHEELS: 18\" X 8.0\" STEEL CHROME CLAD (STD)
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Armrest w/Cupholders Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

