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Panoramic Moonroof | Heated Steering Wheel | HD Surround Vision | Enhanced Auto Parking Assist | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Wireless Apple Car Play & Android Auto | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats | Navigation If youre looking for a refined, well-equipped luxury SUV with low-stress driving technology and premium comfort, this 2021 Buick Envision Avenir in striking Cinnabar Metallic delivers on every front. With just 67,259 km on the clock and packed with the Avenir-exclusive trim level upgrades and Technology Package II, this is a standout choice for discerning drivers who expect more from their daily drive. - Avenir-exclusive 20 Pearl Nickel finish aluminum wheels and premium Ebony leather interior with driver massage seat - Heated and ventilated front seats with 4-way power lumbar and 3-setting memory for both driver and passenger - Hands-free power liftgate with programmable height open and close without lifting a finger - Bose 9-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability - Head-Up Display keeps key driving info in your sightline without taking your eyes off the road - Heated rear bench seat and heated steering wheel for year-round comfort in the Manitoba climate - Full-time AWD with Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control, and Electric Parking Brake for confident all-season handling - Teen Driver configurable safety system plus a full suite of airbags and Electronic Stability Control for added peace of mind Ready to experience this Envision Avenir for yourself? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or browse at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the right fit on your terms. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2021 Buick Envision

67,259 KM

Details Description Features

$29,195

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Buick Envision

Avenir Buick Driver Confidence Plus Package

Watch This Vehicle
14129033

2021 Buick Envision

Avenir Buick Driver Confidence Plus Package

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$29,195

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,259KM
VIN LRBFZSR49MD184935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Moonroof | Heated Steering Wheel | HD Surround Vision | Enhanced Auto Parking Assist | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Wireless Apple Car Play & Android Auto | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats | Navigation
If you're looking for a refined, well-equipped luxury SUV with low-stress driving technology and premium comfort, this 2021 Buick Envision Avenir in striking Cinnabar Metallic delivers on every front. With just 67,259 km on the clock and packed with the Avenir-exclusive trim level upgrades and Technology Package II, this is a standout choice for discerning drivers who expect more from their daily drive.

- Avenir-exclusive 20" Pearl Nickel finish aluminum wheels and premium Ebony leather interior with driver massage seat
- Heated and ventilated front seats with 4-way power lumbar and 3-setting memory for both driver and passenger
- Hands-free power liftgate with programmable height open and close without lifting a finger
- Bose 9-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Head-Up Display keeps key driving info in your sightline without taking your eyes off the road
- Heated rear bench seat and heated steering wheel for year-round comfort in the Manitoba climate
- Full-time AWD with Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control, and Electric Parking Brake for confident all-season handling
- Teen Driver configurable safety system plus a full suite of airbags and Electronic Stability Control for added peace of mind

Ready to experience this Envision Avenir for yourself? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or browse at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the right fit on your terms.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Power Options

Power

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
STEERING WHEEL
Electric rear window defogger
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat

Comfort

HEATED

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Wheels
liftgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Black roof rails w/crossbars
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Seat
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
programmable
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
hands free open and close
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
7" colour display w/multi-touch
driver massage control
20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish
frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger
knee airbag for driver
and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$29,195

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 Buick Envision