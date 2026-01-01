$29,195+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir Buick Driver Confidence Plus Package
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir Buick Driver Confidence Plus Package
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$29,195
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 67,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Moonroof | Heated Steering Wheel | HD Surround Vision | Enhanced Auto Parking Assist | Hands Free Power Lift Gate | Wireless Apple Car Play & Android Auto | Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats | Navigation
If you're looking for a refined, well-equipped luxury SUV with low-stress driving technology and premium comfort, this 2021 Buick Envision Avenir in striking Cinnabar Metallic delivers on every front. With just 67,259 km on the clock and packed with the Avenir-exclusive trim level upgrades and Technology Package II, this is a standout choice for discerning drivers who expect more from their daily drive.
- Avenir-exclusive 20" Pearl Nickel finish aluminum wheels and premium Ebony leather interior with driver massage seat
- Heated and ventilated front seats with 4-way power lumbar and 3-setting memory for both driver and passenger
- Hands-free power liftgate with programmable height open and close without lifting a finger
- Bose 9-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Head-Up Display keeps key driving info in your sightline without taking your eyes off the road
- Heated rear bench seat and heated steering wheel for year-round comfort in the Manitoba climate
- Full-time AWD with Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control, and Electric Parking Brake for confident all-season handling
- Teen Driver configurable safety system plus a full suite of airbags and Electronic Stability Control for added peace of mind
Ready to experience this Envision Avenir for yourself? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or browse at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the right fit on your terms.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
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204-837-5811