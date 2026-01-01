2021 Buick Envision

Wheels

liftgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Black roof rails w/crossbars

HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT

Seat

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

programmable

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

hands free open and close

USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

7" colour display w/multi-touch

driver massage control

20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish

frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger

knee airbag for driver

and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.

Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)

7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar

4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags

front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)

Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door

2 tweeter

1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)

Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant