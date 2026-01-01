2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

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Technology Package ($2355) Rear Camera Mirror | Adaptive Cruise Control | 15 inch Head Up Display Power Sunroof ($1325) ZR2 Suspension Package | Bed View Camera | BOSE Speaker System | All Weather Floor Liners | Dual Exhaust | Heated & Ventilated Seats | Wireless Charging | Power Sunroof | If youre looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton that goes well beyond the standard ZR2 package, this 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 delivers. With a 6.2L V8, factory off-road suspension, BOSE audio, power sunroof, and the full Technology Package already on board, this truck is built for those who want serious performance and premium comfort without compromise. - ZR2 Suspension Package with dedicated off-road tuning and enhanced ground clearance - 6.2L V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic and full-time 4WD capability - Technology Package ($2,355): Rear Camera Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control, and 15 Head-Up Display - Power Sunroof ($1,325) for an open-air driving experience - BOSE Premium Speaker System with 9 speakers for a refined in-cab audio experience - Heated & Ventilated Front Seats with 3-setting memory, plus heated rear bench - Wireless Charging, Bed View Camera, and Spray-In Bed Liner for everyday practicality - Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, and Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert for confident towing and maneuvering Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free reach out with any questions and well get you sorted fast. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

67,054 KM

Details Description Features

$59,096

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

ZR2 Technology Package |

Watch This Vehicle
14129030

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

ZR2 Technology Package |

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 14129030
  2. 14129030
Contact Seller
Sale

$59,096

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,054KM
VIN 3GCUDHEL7PG113537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/graystone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Technology Package ($2355) Rear Camera Mirror | Adaptive Cruise Control | 15 inch Head Up Display

Power Sunroof ($1325)

ZR2 Suspension Package | Bed View Camera | BOSE Speaker System | All Weather Floor Liners | Dual Exhaust | Heated & Ventilated Seats | Wireless Charging | Power Sunroof |
If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton that goes well beyond the standard ZR2 package, this 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 delivers. With a 6.2L V8, factory off-road suspension, BOSE audio, power sunroof, and the full Technology Package already on board, this truck is built for those who want serious performance and premium comfort without compromise.

- ZR2 Suspension Package with dedicated off-road tuning and enhanced ground clearance
- 6.2L V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic and full-time 4WD capability
- Technology Package ($2,355): Rear Camera Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control, and 15" Head-Up Display
- Power Sunroof ($1,325) for an open-air driving experience
- BOSE Premium Speaker System with 9 speakers for a refined in-cab audio experience
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats with 3-setting memory, plus heated rear bench
- Wireless Charging, Bed View Camera, and Spray-In Bed Liner for everyday practicality
- Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, and Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert for confident towing and maneuvering

Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free reach out with any questions and we'll get you sorted fast.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Garage door transmitter
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Spray-in Bed Liner
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

Comfort

HEATED

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary audio input jack
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Tires
blackwall
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
P265/65R18 all-terrain
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
7" colour display w/multi-touch
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$59,096

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500