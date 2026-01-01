$59,096+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2 Technology Package |
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
ZR2 Technology Package |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$59,096
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black/graystone
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 67,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Technology Package ($2355) Rear Camera Mirror | Adaptive Cruise Control | 15 inch Head Up Display
Power Sunroof ($1325)
ZR2 Suspension Package | Bed View Camera | BOSE Speaker System | All Weather Floor Liners | Dual Exhaust | Heated & Ventilated Seats | Wireless Charging | Power Sunroof |
If you're looking for a capable, well-equipped half-ton that goes well beyond the standard ZR2 package, this 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 delivers. With a 6.2L V8, factory off-road suspension, BOSE audio, power sunroof, and the full Technology Package already on board, this truck is built for those who want serious performance and premium comfort without compromise.
- ZR2 Suspension Package with dedicated off-road tuning and enhanced ground clearance
- 6.2L V8 engine paired with a 10-speed automatic and full-time 4WD capability
- Technology Package ($2,355): Rear Camera Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control, and 15" Head-Up Display
- Power Sunroof ($1,325) for an open-air driving experience
- BOSE Premium Speaker System with 9 speakers for a refined in-cab audio experience
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats with 3-setting memory, plus heated rear bench
- Wireless Charging, Bed View Camera, and Spray-In Bed Liner for everyday practicality
- Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, and Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert for confident towing and maneuvering
Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this truck, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to make the process straightforward and stress-free reach out with any questions and we'll get you sorted fast.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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204-837-5811