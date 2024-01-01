Menu
This Double Cab pickup truck features a 5.3 litre V8, Four Wheel Drive, Towing Equipment and Remote Start. It also comes with a backup camera, WiFi connection and Bluetooth.
Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. Wed be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

78,718 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - 5.3 L V8, Four Wheel Drive, Towing Equipment, Remote Start

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - 5.3 L V8, Four Wheel Drive, Towing Equipment, Remote Start

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,718KM
Used
VIN 1GCRYDED3MZ190428

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 78,718 KM

Vehicle Description

This Double Cab pickup truck features a 5.3 litre V8, Four Wheel Drive, Towing Equipment and Remote Start. It also comes with a backup camera, WiFi connection and Bluetooth.
Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Requires Subscription
featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize power delivery and efficiency

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500