$40,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - 5.3 L V8, Four Wheel Drive, Towing Equipment, Remote Start
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - 5.3 L V8, Four Wheel Drive, Towing Equipment, Remote Start
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
78,718KM
Used
VIN 1GCRYDED3MZ190428
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 78,718 KM
Vehicle Description
This Double Cab pickup truck features a 5.3 litre V8, Four Wheel Drive, Towing Equipment and Remote Start. It also comes with a backup camera, WiFi connection and Bluetooth.
Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Requires Subscription
featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize power delivery and efficiency
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
