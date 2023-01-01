2021 Ford Escape SEL Ford Co Pilot | Lane keep | Leather

2021 Ford Escape SEL Ford Co Pilot | Lane keep | Leather

Sale $33,467 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10013316

10013316 Stock #: F53GDD

F53GDD VIN: 1FMCU9H65MUA72708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 72,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: TBD 59.8 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology 3.81 Axle Ratio Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Aluminum Spare Wheel Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: 225/60R18 A/S BSW -inc: mini spare Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Compass glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs

