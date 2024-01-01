$39,500+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Savana
Cargo Van Work Van
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$39,500
+ taxes & licensing
51,422KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTW7AF71M1262643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Summit White]
- Interior Colour Medium Pewter
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 51,422 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2021 GMC Savana