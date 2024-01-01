Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

55,864 KM

$65,900

+ tax & licensing
West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

204-837-8372

55,864KM
Used
VIN 1GTU9FEL0MZ338559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LSE613
  • Mileage 55,864 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

