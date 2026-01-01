2021 Nissan Sentra

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<p>SUNROOF/MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BUCKET SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM RADIO, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, TRACTION CONTROL, REAR DEFROST, POWER STEERING, ABS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.</p><p></p><p></p><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px; id=webClient_isPasted>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at Auto Excell, the price is the price.</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!</div>

2021 Nissan Sentra

125,305 KM

Details Description

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14091111

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

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Contact Seller

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
125,305KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV5MY252040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,305 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF/MOONROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BUCKET SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, AM/FM RADIO, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, TRACTION CONTROL, REAR DEFROST, POWER STEERING, ABS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-4070

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$16,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2021 Nissan Sentra