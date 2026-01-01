2024 Chevrolet Trax

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<p>SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, HEATED SEATS, HID (XENON) HEADLIGHTS, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, SPOILER, BUCKET SEATS, CARGO COVER, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, POWER STEERING, REAR DEFROST, DRIVER POWER SEAT, AM/FM RADIO, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, ABS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.</p><p></p><p></p><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px; id=webClient_isPasted>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at Auto Excell, the price is the price.</div><div style=-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;background-color:rgb(255, 255, 255);box-sizing:border-box;color:rgb(51, 51, 51);font-family:Arial;font-size:13px;font-style:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-weight:400;letter-spacing:normal;orphans:2;text-align:left;text-decoration-color:initial;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-thickness:initial;text-indent:0px;text-transform:none;white-space:normal;widows:2;word-spacing:0px;>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!</div>

2024 Chevrolet Trax

50,444 KM

Details Description

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Trax

ACTIV

Watch This Vehicle
14091108

2024 Chevrolet Trax

ACTIV

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

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Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
50,444KM
VIN KL77LKE21RC244616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,444 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, HEATED SEATS, HID (XENON) HEADLIGHTS, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, SPOILER, BUCKET SEATS, CARGO COVER, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, POWER STEERING, REAR DEFROST, DRIVER POWER SEAT, AM/FM RADIO, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, ABS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-4070

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$23,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2024 Chevrolet Trax