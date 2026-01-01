$23,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Chevrolet Trax
ACTIV
2024 Chevrolet Trax
ACTIV
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
50,444KM
VIN KL77LKE21RC244616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 50,444 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, HEATED SEATS, HID (XENON) HEADLIGHTS, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, SPOILER, BUCKET SEATS, CARGO COVER, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, POWER STEERING, REAR DEFROST, DRIVER POWER SEAT, AM/FM RADIO, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, ABS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Excell
204-888-4070
2024 Chevrolet Trax