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The 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD is a smart, efficient choice for drivers who want capability without compromise. With a fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain, all-wheel drive, and a well-appointed interior, this Escape Titanium delivers premium comfort and advanced technology in a practical package all with 73,614 km already broken in. - Hybrid AWD Powertrain: 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine with AWD and automatic transmission, delivering an impressive 5.5 Le/100 km city and 6.4 Le/100 km highway - Titanium-Level Interior: Heated leatherette steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and simulated woodgrain trim for a refined cabin feel - Integrated Navigation with Voice Activation: Built-in nav system plus SYNC 3 with 8 touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and AppLink - Ford Co-Pilot360 Safety Suite: Includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Monitoring Alert - Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go: Distance pacing that manages speed in stop-and-go highway traffic - Power Liftgate & Proximity Cargo Access: Hands-free rear entry for everyday convenience - Auto LED Headlamps with Automatic High-Beams: Premium lighting that adjusts to driving conditions automatically - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Keep passengers connected on every trip Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is here to answer any questions and guide you through a straightforward, transparent buying experience. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2022 Ford Escape

73,614 KM

Details Description Features

$26,763

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering !

Watch This Vehicle
14087691

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14087691
  2. 14087691
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,763

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
73,614KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ2NUA74532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,614 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD is a smart, efficient choice for drivers who want capability without compromise. With a fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain, all-wheel drive, and a well-appointed interior, this Escape Titanium delivers premium comfort and advanced technology in a practical package all with 73,614 km already broken in.

- Hybrid AWD Powertrain: 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine with AWD and automatic transmission, delivering an impressive 5.5 Le/100 km city and 6.4 Le/100 km highway
- Titanium-Level Interior: Heated leatherette steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and simulated woodgrain trim for a refined cabin feel
- Integrated Navigation with Voice Activation: Built-in nav system plus SYNC 3 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and AppLink
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Safety Suite: Includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Monitoring Alert
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go: Distance pacing that manages speed in stop-and-go highway traffic
- Power Liftgate & Proximity Cargo Access: Hands-free rear entry for everyday convenience
- Auto LED Headlamps with Automatic High-Beams: Premium lighting that adjusts to driving conditions automatically
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Keep passengers connected on every trip

Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is here to answer any questions and guide you through a straightforward, transparent buying experience.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keeping Assist
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Note: SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice
It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging USB ports
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$26,763

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Ford Escape