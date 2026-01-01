$26,763+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering !
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Heated Steering !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$26,763
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 73,614 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD is a smart, efficient choice for drivers who want capability without compromise. With a fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain, all-wheel drive, and a well-appointed interior, this Escape Titanium delivers premium comfort and advanced technology in a practical package all with 73,614 km already broken in.
- Hybrid AWD Powertrain: 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine with AWD and automatic transmission, delivering an impressive 5.5 Le/100 km city and 6.4 Le/100 km highway
- Titanium-Level Interior: Heated leatherette steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and simulated woodgrain trim for a refined cabin feel
- Integrated Navigation with Voice Activation: Built-in nav system plus SYNC 3 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and AppLink
- Ford Co-Pilot360 Safety Suite: Includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, and Driver Monitoring Alert
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go: Distance pacing that manages speed in stop-and-go highway traffic
- Power Liftgate & Proximity Cargo Access: Hands-free rear entry for everyday convenience
- Auto LED Headlamps with Automatic High-Beams: Premium lighting that adjusts to driving conditions automatically
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Keep passengers connected on every trip
Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase online, or book a test drive appointment. Our team is here to answer any questions and guide you through a straightforward, transparent buying experience.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Exterior
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204-661-9555