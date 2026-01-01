Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2023 Ford Explorer XLT in striking Stone Blue Metallic is a previous lease vehicle with a clean accident-free history meaning it was maintained to manufacturer standards and comes with the peace of mind that matters when choosing a pre-owned SUV for your family. With 4WD capability, leather seating, and a strong suite of safety and driver-assist technology, this Explorer is built for Manitoba roads and busy family schedules alike. Key Features - Accident-free history and previous lease vehicle well-maintained from day one - 4WD with Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident year-round driving - Leather-appointed interior with seating for 7 passengers - BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Lane Keeping Assist, and Collision Mitigation for active safety on every drive - Back-Up Camera with washer and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering - Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access - Equipment Group 202A High Package adding premium features beyond the standard XLT trim - Fuel economy of 8.7 L/100 km highway on a capable 2.3L 4-cylinder engine Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Explorer, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and walk you through every step of the process whether you come in person or connect with us from home. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2023 Ford Explorer

75,544 KM

Details Description Features

$38,921

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | Leather | Accident Free | Previous Lease !

Watch This Vehicle
14082039

2023 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | Leather | Accident Free | Previous Lease !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14082039
  2. 14082039
Contact Seller
Sale

$38,921

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
75,544KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH0PGB72348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,544 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Ford Explorer XLT in striking Stone Blue Metallic is a previous lease vehicle with a clean accident-free history meaning it was maintained to manufacturer standards and comes with the peace of mind that matters when choosing a pre-owned SUV for your family. With 4WD capability, leather seating, and a strong suite of safety and driver-assist technology, this Explorer is built for Manitoba roads and busy family schedules alike.

Key Features
- Accident-free history and previous lease vehicle well-maintained from day one
- 4WD with Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident year-round driving
- Leather-appointed interior with seating for 7 passengers
- BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Lane Keeping Assist, and Collision Mitigation for active safety on every drive
- Back-Up Camera with washer and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering
- Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access
- Equipment Group 202A High Package adding premium features beyond the standard XLT trim
- Fuel economy of 8.7 L/100 km highway on a capable 2.3L 4-cylinder engine

Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Explorer, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and walk you through every step of the process whether you come in person or connect with us from home.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P255/65R18 AS BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD | Leather | Accident Free | Previous Lease ! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD | Leather | Accident Free | Previous Lease ! 75,544 KM $38,921 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD | Leather | Heated Seats | Heated Steering for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD | Leather | Heated Seats | Heated Steering 193,888 KM $11,830 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sportage EX S AWD | Heated Seats | Heated Steering for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Kia Sportage EX S AWD | Heated Seats | Heated Steering 178,109 KM $17,783 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,921

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2023 Ford Explorer