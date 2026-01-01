$38,921+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | Leather | Accident Free | Previous Lease !
2023 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | Leather | Accident Free | Previous Lease !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$38,921
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Sandstone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,544 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Ford Explorer XLT in striking Stone Blue Metallic is a previous lease vehicle with a clean accident-free history meaning it was maintained to manufacturer standards and comes with the peace of mind that matters when choosing a pre-owned SUV for your family. With 4WD capability, leather seating, and a strong suite of safety and driver-assist technology, this Explorer is built for Manitoba roads and busy family schedules alike.
Key Features
- Accident-free history and previous lease vehicle well-maintained from day one
- 4WD with Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident year-round driving
- Leather-appointed interior with seating for 7 passengers
- BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Lane Keeping Assist, and Collision Mitigation for active safety on every drive
- Back-Up Camera with washer and Rear Parking Sensors for easy maneuvering
- Power Liftgate for hands-free rear cargo access
- Equipment Group 202A High Package adding premium features beyond the standard XLT trim
- Fuel economy of 8.7 L/100 km highway on a capable 2.3L 4-cylinder engine
Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Ford online at www.birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Explorer, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and walk you through every step of the process whether you come in person or connect with us from home.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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204-661-9555