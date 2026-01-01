$26,123+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid AWD | Moonroof | New Tires | Local Vehicle !
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid AWD | Moonroof | New Tires | Local Vehicle !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$26,123
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 83,919 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD is a smart choice for drivers who want fuel efficiency without compromising on comfort or technology. With a city fuel economy of just 5.5L/100km and a host of premium features packed into the Titanium trim, this is a hybrid SUV that works as hard as you do at 83,919 km, it still has plenty of road left to cover.
- Hybrid AWD powertrain with 2.5L 4-cylinder engine 5.5L/100km city / 6.4L/100km highway
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation and FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go for relaxed highway driving
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite: Blind Spot Detection, Cross-Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring, and Evasion Assist
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Heated ActiveX Leatherette rear seat and Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
- Reverse Camera and comprehensive airbag system including Safety Canopy Curtain Airbags
- Lithium-Ion traction battery with regenerative braking for maximized efficiency
Ready to experience this Escape for yourself? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve it, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from start to finish.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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