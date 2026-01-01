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The 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD is a smart choice for drivers who want fuel efficiency without compromising on comfort or technology. With a city fuel economy of just 5.5L/100km and a host of premium features packed into the Titanium trim, this is a hybrid SUV that works as hard as you do at 83,919 km, it still has plenty of road left to cover. - Hybrid AWD powertrain with 2.5L 4-cylinder engine 5.5L/100km city / 6.4L/100km highway - Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation and FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go for relaxed highway driving - Ford Co-Pilot360 suite: Blind Spot Detection, Cross-Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring, and Evasion Assist - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Heated ActiveX Leatherette rear seat and Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel - Reverse Camera and comprehensive airbag system including Safety Canopy Curtain Airbags - Lithium-Ion traction battery with regenerative braking for maximized efficiency Ready to experience this Escape for yourself? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve it, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from start to finish. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2022 Ford Escape

83,919 KM

Details Description Features

$26,123

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD | Moonroof | New Tires | Local Vehicle !

Watch This Vehicle
14301362

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD | Moonroof | New Tires | Local Vehicle !

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14301362
  2. 14301362
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,123

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
83,919KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ7NUB67515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,919 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD is a smart choice for drivers who want fuel efficiency without compromising on comfort or technology. With a city fuel economy of just 5.5L/100km and a host of premium features packed into the Titanium trim, this is a hybrid SUV that works as hard as you do at 83,919 km, it still has plenty of road left to cover.

- Hybrid AWD powertrain with 2.5L 4-cylinder engine 5.5L/100km city / 6.4L/100km highway
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation and FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go for relaxed highway driving
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite: Blind Spot Detection, Cross-Traffic Alert, Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring, and Evasion Assist
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Heated ActiveX Leatherette rear seat and Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
- Reverse Camera and comprehensive airbag system including Safety Canopy Curtain Airbags
- Lithium-Ion traction battery with regenerative braking for maximized efficiency

Ready to experience this Escape for yourself? Visit Birchwood Ford at birchwoodford.ca to reserve it, start your purchase online, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the process straightforward from start to finish.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$26,123

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2022 Ford Escape