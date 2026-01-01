$35,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 84,441 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express in Granite Crystal Metallic is built for those who work hard and need a truck that keeps up. Equipped with the Night Edition, Sub Zero Package, and Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, this is not a base-level truck it's a well-optioned, capable workhorse with 84,441 km already broken in and ready for whatever comes next.
- Night Edition (AMQ) adds a blacked-out, aggressive exterior aesthetic that sets this truck apart from the standard Express
- Sub Zero Package (AD7) keeps you comfortable in Manitoba winters
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle (DSA) for improved traction in challenging terrain or weather conditions
- Part-Time 4-Wheel Drive with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes and Hill Hold Control for confident off-road and winter capability
- Wheel & Sound Group (AYY) upgrades both the look and the audio experience
- Electronics Convenience Group (AFC) adds practical tech features for daily driving
- Trailer Brake Control (XHC) and a 121-litre fuel tank (NFX) make this truck genuinely road-trip and tow-ready
- ParkView Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, and full airbag suite for everyday safety and comfort
Ready to put this Ram to work for you? Visit us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, reach out online at birchwoodchrysler.ca to book a test drive, start your purchase, or contact our team with any questions. We're here to make the process straightforward and worth your time.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Call Dealer
204-774-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-774-4444