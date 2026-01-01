Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express in Granite Crystal Metallic is built for those who work hard and need a truck that keeps up. Equipped with the Night Edition, Sub Zero Package, and Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, this is not a base-level truck its a well-optioned, capable workhorse with 84,441 km already broken in and ready for whatever comes next. - Night Edition (AMQ) adds a blacked-out, aggressive exterior aesthetic that sets this truck apart from the standard Express - Sub Zero Package (AD7) keeps you comfortable in Manitoba winters - Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle (DSA) for improved traction in challenging terrain or weather conditions - Part-Time 4-Wheel Drive with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes and Hill Hold Control for confident off-road and winter capability - Wheel & Sound Group (AYY) upgrades both the look and the audio experience - Electronics Convenience Group (AFC) adds practical tech features for daily driving - Trailer Brake Control (XHC) and a 121-litre fuel tank (NFX) make this truck genuinely road-trip and tow-ready - ParkView Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, and full airbag suite for everyday safety and comfort Ready to put this Ram to work for you? Visit us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, reach out online at birchwoodchrysler.ca to book a test drive, start your purchase, or contact our team with any questions. Were here to make the process straightforward and worth your time. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

84,441 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
14032296

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
84,441KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG2NS173273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,441 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Express in Granite Crystal Metallic is built for those who work hard and need a truck that keeps up. Equipped with the Night Edition, Sub Zero Package, and Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, this is not a base-level truck it's a well-optioned, capable workhorse with 84,441 km already broken in and ready for whatever comes next.

- Night Edition (AMQ) adds a blacked-out, aggressive exterior aesthetic that sets this truck apart from the standard Express
- Sub Zero Package (AD7) keeps you comfortable in Manitoba winters
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle (DSA) for improved traction in challenging terrain or weather conditions
- Part-Time 4-Wheel Drive with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes and Hill Hold Control for confident off-road and winter capability
- Wheel & Sound Group (AYY) upgrades both the look and the audio experience
- Electronics Convenience Group (AFC) adds practical tech features for daily driving
- Trailer Brake Control (XHC) and a 121-litre fuel tank (NFX) make this truck genuinely road-trip and tow-ready
- ParkView Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, and full airbag suite for everyday safety and comfort

Ready to put this Ram to work for you? Visit us at Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, reach out online at birchwoodchrysler.ca to book a test drive, start your purchase, or contact our team with any questions. We're here to make the process straightforward and worth your time.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt steering column

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2025 Jeep Compass North | Local | One Owner | No Accidents | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Jeep Compass North | Local | One Owner | No Accidents | 50,325 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Compass Limited | Sun and Sound | Elite Exterior Group | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Jeep Compass Limited | Sun and Sound | Elite Exterior Group | 36,959 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GX | No Accidents | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Mazda CX-5 GX | No Accidents | 83,880 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2022 RAM 1500 Classic