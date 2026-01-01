2022 Tesla Model Y

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At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCEDual Motor All-Wheel Drive<br data-start=in.52in. data-end=in.55in. /> Long Range Battery<br data-start=in.73in. data-end=in.76in. /> Electric Powertrain<br data-start=in.95in. data-end=in.98in. /> Single-Speed Automatic Transmission<br data-start=in.133in. data-end=in.136in. /> Regenerative Braking System<br data-start=in.163in. data-end=in.166in. /> Heat Pump System<br data-start=in.182in. data-end=in.185in. /> Drive Mode Select<br data-start=in.202in. data-end=in.205in. /> Power SteeringSAFETYAutosteer Included<br data-start=in.249in. data-end=in.252in. /> FSD Computer 3.0<br data-start=in.268in. data-end=in.271in. /> Forward Collision Warning<br data-start=in.296in. data-end=in.299in. /> Automatic Emergency Braking<br data-start=in.326in. data-end=in.329in. /> Blind Spot Monitoring<br data-start=in.350in. data-end=in.353in. /> Lane Departure Avoidance<br data-start=in.377in. data-end=in.380in. /> Adaptive Cruise Control<br data-start=in.403in. data-end=in.406in. /> Rear View Camera<br data-start=in.422in. data-end=in.425in. /> 360-Degree Camera System<br data-start=in.449in. data-end=in.452in. /> Electronic Stability Control<br data-start=in.480in. data-end=in.483in. /> Traction Control<br data-start=in.499in. data-end=in.502in. /> ABS Brakes<br data-start=in.512in. data-end=in.515in. /> Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br data-start=in.546in. data-end=in.549in. /> Advanced Airbag System<br data-start=in.571in. data-end=in.574in. /> Child Safety Locks<br data-start=in.592in. data-end=in.595in. /> 8 Exterior Cameras<br data-start=in.613in. data-end=in.616in. /> Ultrasonic SensorsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTLarge Touchscreen Display<br data-start=in.690in. data-end=in.693in. /> Navigation System<br data-start=in.710in. data-end=in.713in. /> Bluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=in.735in. data-end=in.738in. /> Premium Audio System<br data-start=in.758in. data-end=in.761in. /> Voice Command System<br data-start=in.781in. data-end=in.784in. /> Wireless Phone Connectivity<br data-start=in.811in. data-end=in.814in. /> USB-C Charging Ports<br data-start=in.834in. data-end=in.837in. /> Wireless Charging Pad<br data-start=in.858in. data-end=in.861in. /> Over-the-Air Software Updates<br data-start=in.890in. data-end=in.893in. /> Standard Connectivity Included<br data-start=in.923in. data-end=in.926in. /> Wi-Fi Connectivity<br data-start=in.944in. data-end=in.947in. /> Keyless Entry<br data-start=in.960in. data-end=in.963in. /> Phone Key Capability<br data-start=in.983in. data-end=in.986in. /> Remote Vehicle Access AppCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated Front Seats<br data-start=in.1053in. data-end=in.1056in. /> Heated Rear Seats<br data-start=in.1073in. data-end=in.1076in. /> Heated Steering Wheel<br data-start=in.1097in. data-end=in.1100in. /> Dual Zone Climate Control<br data-start=in.1125in. data-end=in.1128in. /> Power Front Seats<br data-start=in.1145in. data-end=in.1148in. /> Memory Driver Seat<br data-start=in.1166in. data-end=in.1169in. /> Panoramic Glass Roof<br data-start=in.1189in. data-end=in.1192in. /> Power Windows<br data-start=in.1205in. data-end=in.1208in. /> Power Door Locks<br data-start=in.1224in. data-end=in.1227in. /> Power Folding Mirrors<br data-start=in.1248in. data-end=in.1251in. /> Premium Interior Trim<br data-start=in.1272in. data-end=in.1275in. /> Split Folding Rear Seats<br data-start=in.1299in. data-end=in.1302in. /> Rear Seat Air Vents<br data-start=in.1321in. data-end=in.1324in. /> Center Console StorageEXTERIOR / STYLINGLED Headlights<br data-start=in.1384in. data-end=in.1387in. /> LED Daytime Running Lights<br data-start=in.1413in. data-end=in.1416in. /> Power Liftgate<br data-start=in.1430in. data-end=in.1433in. /> Flush Door Handles<br data-start=in.1451in. data-end=in.1454in. /> Tinted Glass Roof<br data-start=in.1471in. data-end=in.1474in. /> Body Colour Mirrors<br data-start=in.1493in. data-end=in.1496in. /> Body Colour Door Handles<br data-start=in.1520in. data-end=in.1523in. /> Rear Spoiler<br data-start=in.1535in. data-end=in.1538in. /> Alloy Wheels<br data-start=in.1550in. data-end=in.1553in. /> Black Exterior Trim<br data-start=in.1572in. data-end=in.1575in. /> Aerodynamic Exterior DesignOFF ROAD / CAPABILITYAll-Wheel Drive Capability<br data-start=in.1655in. data-end=in.1658in. /> Traction Management System<br data-start=in.1684in. data-end=in.1687in. /> Regenerative Braking Control<br data-start=in.1715in. data-end=in.1718in. /> Long Range Driving CapabilityDEALER PERMIT #4611<br data-start=in.1770in. data-end=in.1773in. /> Stock Number#4899<br data-start=in.1790in. data-end=in.1793in. /> McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB<br><br> IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

2022 Tesla Model Y

121,703 KM

Details Description

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD l FSD Compuer 3.0 l Heat Pump l Standard Connectivity Included l Autosteer Included

Watch This Vehicle
14180428

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD l FSD Compuer 3.0 l Heat Pump l Standard Connectivity Included l Autosteer Included

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
121,703KM
VIN 7SAYGAEE5NF541646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 121,703 KM

Vehicle Description

At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCEDual Motor All-Wheel Drive
Long Range Battery
Electric Powertrain
Single-Speed Automatic Transmission
Regenerative Braking System
Heat Pump System
Drive Mode Select
Power SteeringSAFETYAutosteer Included
FSD Computer 3.0
Forward Collision Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Departure Avoidance
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
360-Degree Camera System
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Locks
8 Exterior Cameras
Ultrasonic SensorsTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTLarge Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Premium Audio System
Voice Command System
Wireless Phone Connectivity
USB-C Charging Ports
Wireless Charging Pad
Over-the-Air Software Updates
Standard Connectivity Included
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Keyless Entry
Phone Key Capability
Remote Vehicle Access AppCOMFORT / INTERIORHeated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control
Power Front Seats
Memory Driver Seat
Panoramic Glass Roof
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Interior Trim
Split Folding Rear Seats
Rear Seat Air Vents
Center Console StorageEXTERIOR / STYLINGLED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Flush Door Handles
Tinted Glass Roof
Body Colour Mirrors
Body Colour Door Handles
Rear Spoiler
Alloy Wheels
Black Exterior Trim
Aerodynamic Exterior DesignOFF ROAD / CAPABILITYAll-Wheel Drive Capability
Traction Management System
Regenerative Braking Control
Long Range Driving CapabilityDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4899
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$39,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2022 Tesla Model Y