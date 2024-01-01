Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

28,652 KM

Details Description Features

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 11089343
  2. 11089343
  3. 11089343
  4. 11089343
Contact Seller

$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,652KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX6NM020752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5G2XW
  • Mileage 28,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Standard suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
69-Amp/Hr 360CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI 184HP 4 Cylinder
GVWR: 2,310 kgs (5,093 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
425.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Car-Net Safe & Secure Tracker System
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 2-way power driver lumbar support and 8-way power driver seat w/power recline
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 7J x 18" Kingston Alloy
Tires: 235/55R18 100H All-Season
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 104,798 KM $25,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury 51,252 KM $26,855 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring 2x sets of Wheels/Tires | Fully Load for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring 2x sets of Wheels/Tires | Fully Load 162,880 KM $23,912 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan