$54,981+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive M Sport | Essentials | Employee Lease
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 19,901 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Accident Free, Employee Lease Return!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- M Sport Package
- Blue M Sport Brakes
- Gloss Black Window Surround
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- M Sport Suspension
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Black 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Park Distance Control, Front and Rear
- Wireless Charging
- Black Exterior Contents
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- BMW Curved Display
- Navigation
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keep Assist
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Sunroof
- Automatic Climate Control
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
204-452-7799