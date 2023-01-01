2023 BMW 3 Series

Menu
Local, Accident Free, Employee Lease Return! - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Comfort Access - Ambient Lighting Package - Galvanic Controls - M Sport Package - Blue M Sport Brakes - Gloss Black Window Surround - Universal Garage Door Opener - M Sport Suspension - M Aerodynamics Package - Black 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package - Carbon Fibre Trim - Park Distance Control, Front and Rear - Wireless Charging - Black Exterior Contents - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - BMW Curved Display - Navigation - Active Blind Spot Detection - Lane Departure Warning - Lane Keep Assist - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - Comfort Access - Sunroof - Automatic Climate Control - LED Headlights Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

19,901 KM

Details Description Features

$54,981

+ tax & licensing
330i xDrive M Sport | Essentials | Employee Lease

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

19,901KM
Used
VIN 3MW89FF09P8D05660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Accident Free, Employee Lease Return!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- M Sport Package
- Blue M Sport Brakes
- Gloss Black Window Surround
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- M Sport Suspension
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Black 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Park Distance Control, Front and Rear
- Wireless Charging
- Black Exterior Contents
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- BMW Curved Display
- Navigation
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keep Assist
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Comfort Access
- Sunroof
- Automatic Climate Control
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Front heated seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Teleservices
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
BMW Live Cockpit Plus

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display

Exterior

Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59 L Fuel Tank
2.81 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

