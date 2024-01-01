$38,244+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
LT Clean CARFAX | Sport Edition
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 19,734 KM
Vehicle Description
HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Sport Package | Black Bow Tie Emblems | Rear Park Assist
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this lightly used 2023 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD. With only 19,734 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle.
Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Remote start functionality for convenience in any weather
- Heated front seats and 8-way power driver's seat with lumbar support
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for staying connected on the go
- Teen Driver technology to promote safe driving habits
- HD Rear Vision Camera for improved safety and ease of parking
At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist you. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Blazer LT could be the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Contact us to reserve your appointment or start your purchase journey online your new adventure awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Birchwood Chevrolet
