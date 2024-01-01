Menu
Account
Sign In
HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Sport Package | Black Bow Tie Emblems | Rear Park Assist Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this lightly used 2023 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD. With only 19,734 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle. Key Features: - Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission - All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Remote start functionality for convenience in any weather - Heated front seats and 8-way power drivers seat with lumbar support - Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for staying connected on the go - Teen Driver technology to promote safe driving habits - HD Rear Vision Camera for improved safety and ease of parking At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, were committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist you. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Blazer LT could be the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Contact us to reserve your appointment or start your purchase journey online your new adventure awaits! All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

19,734 KM

Details Description Features

$38,244

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

LT Clean CARFAX | Sport Edition

Watch This Vehicle
12052723

2023 Chevrolet Blazer

LT Clean CARFAX | Sport Edition

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller

$38,244

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,734KM
VIN 3GNKBHR45PS181713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,734 KM

Vehicle Description

HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Sport Package | Black Bow Tie Emblems | Rear Park Assist
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this lightly used 2023 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD. With only 19,734 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle.

Key Features:
- Powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with smooth automatic transmission
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Remote start functionality for convenience in any weather
- Heated front seats and 8-way power driver's seat with lumbar support
- Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for staying connected on the go
- Teen Driver technology to promote safe driving habits
- HD Rear Vision Camera for improved safety and ease of parking

At Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, our team is here to assist you. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Blazer LT could be the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Contact us to reserve your appointment or start your purchase journey online your new adventure awaits!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
Theft-deterrent system
Power Driver Lumbar Control

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
HD Rear Vision Camera

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Mechanical

All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Visors
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
unauthorized entry
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
heated driver and front passenger
Wheel
driver 8-way power
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electrical
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver
and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
rear windows and liftgate
manual tilt and telescoping
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
manual-folding body-colour

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

Used 2021 Buick Enclave Premium Local Trade | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Enclave Premium Local Trade | 117,121 KM $35,725 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Blazer True North True North Plus Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Chevrolet Blazer True North True North Plus Package 24,275 KM $44,279 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Soul GT-Line Limited Sunroof | Heated Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Kia Soul GT-Line Limited Sunroof | Heated Seats 27,994 KM $29,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,244

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Blazer