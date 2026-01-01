$28,575+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE Local Trade | Low KM
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE Local Trade | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$28,575
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,806 KM
Vehicle Description
Infotainment Package ($1235) HD Rear Vision Camera | Power Lift Gate | GMC Infotainment System with 8 inch Color Touch Screen
Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start |
This 2023 GMC Terrain SLE in striking Ebony Twilight Metallic is a well-equipped, low-mileage AWD SUV that's only 3 years old and ready to take on Manitoba roads. With under 27,000 km on the clock, you're getting a nearly new driving experience at a used vehicle price.
- AWD with automatic transmission confident traction in all seasons
- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with strong fuel economy: 8.3 L/100km highway and 9.9 L/100km city
- Push-button keyless start for everyday convenience
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear electric defogger for year-round comfort
- Teen Driver technology customizable safety limits and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for households with new drivers
- Infotainment Package I included, plus Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- LED signature daytime running lamps and deep-tinted rear glass for a sleek, finished look
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo and passenger options
Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this Terrain, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and walk you through your next steps.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811