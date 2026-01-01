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Infotainment Package ($1235) HD Rear Vision Camera | Power Lift Gate | GMC Infotainment System with 8 inch Color Touch Screen Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start | This 2023 GMC Terrain SLE in striking Ebony Twilight Metallic is a well-equipped, low-mileage AWD SUV thats only 3 years old and ready to take on Manitoba roads. With under 27,000 km on the clock, youre getting a nearly new driving experience at a used vehicle price. - AWD with automatic transmission confident traction in all seasons - 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with strong fuel economy: 8.3 L/100km highway and 9.9 L/100km city - Push-button keyless start for everyday convenience - Auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear electric defogger for year-round comfort - Teen Driver technology customizable safety limits and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for households with new drivers - Infotainment Package I included, plus Wi-Fi Hotspot capability - LED signature daytime running lamps and deep-tinted rear glass for a sleek, finished look - 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo and passenger options Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this Terrain, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and walk you through your next steps. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2023 GMC Terrain

26,806 KM

Details Description Features

$28,575

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE Local Trade | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
13997721

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE Local Trade | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$28,575

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
26,806KM
VIN 3GKALTEGXPL255162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Infotainment Package ($1235) HD Rear Vision Camera | Power Lift Gate | GMC Infotainment System with 8 inch Color Touch Screen

Heated Seats | Remote Vehicle Start |
This 2023 GMC Terrain SLE in striking Ebony Twilight Metallic is a well-equipped, low-mileage AWD SUV that's only 3 years old and ready to take on Manitoba roads. With under 27,000 km on the clock, you're getting a nearly new driving experience at a used vehicle price.

- AWD with automatic transmission confident traction in all seasons
- 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with strong fuel economy: 8.3 L/100km highway and 9.9 L/100km city
- Push-button keyless start for everyday convenience
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror and rear electric defogger for year-round comfort
- Teen Driver technology customizable safety limits and an in-vehicle report card, ideal for households with new drivers
- Infotainment Package I included, plus Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- LED signature daytime running lamps and deep-tinted rear glass for a sleek, finished look
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest for flexible cargo and passenger options

Ready to make it yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at www.birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this Terrain, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is happy to answer any questions and walk you through your next steps.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Start

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

Driver Shift Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Recovery Hooks
brakes
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
4-wheel disc
Tire
Mirror
12-Volt
Chassis
front and rear outboard seating positions
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
front passenger presence detector
front auxiliary
push-button
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
dual-stage frontal
and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger
All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
LED signature
front provisions
rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
mounted audio and phone interface
and roof-rail side-impact
11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$28,575

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 GMC Terrain