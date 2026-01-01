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The 2024 GMC Terrain Denali is a compact luxury SUV powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing about 175 horsepower, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It emphasizes premium comfort with features like leather-appointed seating, a Bose audio system, built-in navigation, a head-up display, wireless charging, and upgraded suspension for a smoother, quieter ride. Advanced technology and safety are also key highlights, including a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple camera views, parking sensors, and a suite of driver-assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

2024 GMC Terrain

49,772 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
13993731

2024 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

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Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,772KM
VIN 3GKALXEG0RL204859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P11102
  • Mileage 49,772 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 GMC Terrain Denali is a compact luxury SUV powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing about 175 horsepower, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It emphasizes premium comfort with features like leather-appointed seating, a Bose audio system, built-in navigation, a head-up display, wireless charging, and upgraded suspension for a smoother, quieter ride. Advanced technology and safety are also key highlights, including a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple camera views, parking sensors, and a suite of driver-assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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877-884-XXXX

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877-884-1415

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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2024 GMC Terrain