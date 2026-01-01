$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain
Denali
2024 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P11102
- Mileage 49,772 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 GMC Terrain Denali is a compact luxury SUV powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing about 175 horsepower, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It emphasizes premium comfort with features like leather-appointed seating, a Bose audio system, built-in navigation, a head-up display, wireless charging, and upgraded suspension for a smoother, quieter ride. Advanced technology and safety are also key highlights, including a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple camera views, parking sensors, and a suite of driver-assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
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877-884-1415