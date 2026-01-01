$26,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda Civic
Sedan EX | Local Trade |
2023 Honda Civic
Sedan EX | Local Trade |
Location
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3
204-774-4444
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,155 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Honda Civic EX Sedan packs a compelling combination of tech, comfort, and safety into a sleek Crystal Black Pearl exterior with just over 74,000 km. Equipped with Honda Sensing, a power moonroof, and heated front seats, this is a well-appointed daily driver that punches above its price point in the used market.
Key Features
- Power Moonroof with sliding and tilting glass plus sunshade
- Honda Sensing Suite: Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go, and Road Departure Mitigation
- Blind Spot Information System for confident lane changes
- Remote Engine Starter a welcome feature through Manitoba winters
- Heated Front Seats and Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- 7" Colour Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder with CVT rated 7.7L/100km city, 6L/100km highway
This Civic is sold through Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, backed by the Birchwood Group's reputation for a straightforward, customer-first buying experience. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or book a test drive at www.birchwoodchrysler.ca the team is happy to answer any questions along the way.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.
Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.
Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!
Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.
Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-774-4444