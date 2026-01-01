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This 2023 Honda Civic EX Sedan packs a compelling combination of tech, comfort, and safety into a sleek Crystal Black Pearl exterior with just over 74,000 km. Equipped with Honda Sensing, a power moonroof, and heated front seats, this is a well-appointed daily driver that punches above its price point in the used market. Key Features - Power Moonroof with sliding and tilting glass plus sunshade - Honda Sensing Suite: Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go, and Road Departure Mitigation - Blind Spot Information System for confident lane changes - Remote Engine Starter a welcome feature through Manitoba winters - Heated Front Seats and Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel - 7 Colour Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder with CVT rated 7.7L/100km city, 6L/100km highway This Civic is sold through Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, backed by the Birchwood Groups reputation for a straightforward, customer-first buying experience. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or book a test drive at www.birchwoodchrysler.ca the team is happy to answer any questions along the way. With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2023 Honda Civic

74,155 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Honda Civic

Sedan EX | Local Trade |

Watch This Vehicle
14032293

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan EX | Local Trade |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
74,155KM
VIN 2HGFE2F31PH108952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,155 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Honda Civic EX Sedan packs a compelling combination of tech, comfort, and safety into a sleek Crystal Black Pearl exterior with just over 74,000 km. Equipped with Honda Sensing, a power moonroof, and heated front seats, this is a well-appointed daily driver that punches above its price point in the used market.

Key Features
- Power Moonroof with sliding and tilting glass plus sunshade
- Honda Sensing Suite: Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Stop-Go, and Road Departure Mitigation
- Blind Spot Information System for confident lane changes
- Remote Engine Starter a welcome feature through Manitoba winters
- Heated Front Seats and Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- 7" Colour Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder with CVT rated 7.7L/100km city, 6L/100km highway

This Civic is sold through Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, backed by the Birchwood Group's reputation for a straightforward, customer-first buying experience. Ready to take the next step? Reserve this vehicle online, start your purchase, or book a test drive at www.birchwoodchrysler.ca the team is happy to answer any questions along the way.
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Birchwood Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
7" colour touchscreen
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC) and 3 USB device connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-4444

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$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2023 Honda Civic